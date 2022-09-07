Alapatiw Alongaal crowned King of the Diamond

Share











Alapatiw Alongaal rose from the ashes of the loser’s bracket to beat erstwhile undefeated Mamaaw twice in the finals to rule the 2nd Annual King of the Diamond Labor Day Softball Tournament last Sunday at the Capitol Hill Ballfield.

The champion team topped 13 teams in the 14-team double-elimination softball tourney then bludgeoned Mamaaw, 15-8, in the second game after edging their co-finalists, 13-11, in the first game.

To get to the semifinals, Alapatiw Alongaal met and upset defending champions KLIQ, 11-10, in the quarterfinals to advance to the finals.

Mamaaw was handed the upset as they were undefeated in the winner’s bracket, but Alongaal proved that anything can happen in the sport of softball and beat them for the championship in the finals.

Ikluk Masayos, coordinator for the event and co-captain for the champions, said that “as for the win, I would like to thank all the teams who participated. The competition is real and gives you that adrenaline rush that I believe every player unexpectedly strives for. I would also like to thank all my teammates for the hard work and dedication that was exhibited throughout this tournament. We fought hard and accomplished the ultimate prize. Softball is anyone’s game. This game was our game. Until next year again, who knows what team will claim that title. I’m proud of all the players and fans who showed up to play and support this tournament as well. It’s one of a kind.”

He added that “the teams were more competitive this year compared to last year. Other than that, it just gets better, “ and thanked the official sponsors for the event, Roil Soil, MARPAC Inc., All-Star Sporting Goods, and Hawaiian Rock which “helped a lot and [we] couldn’t do it without them.”

Alapatiw Alongaal received $1,000 for their first place win, $750 was given to second place team Mamaaw, $500 for third place winner KLIQ, and $350 for fourth place Boys Klal.

Branon Hocog, Dennis Cabrera Jr., Franko Nakamura, Byron Kaipat, Kimo Angailen, Ikluk Masayos, Marvin Kaipat, Harry Nakamura, Jun Kaipat, Verlance Secharmidal, JD Magofna, Ben Saures, Pat Guerrero, and Henry Lizama Jr. made up the team.

Aside from the actual softball games, a home run derby and a cornhole tournament was also held. Nathan Camacho won the home run derby by shooting eight moon shots out of 10 and won a baseball bat and other gear.