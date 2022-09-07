Alapatiw Alongaal crowned King of the Diamond

By
|
Posted on Sep 08 2022
Share

Team Alapatiw Alongaal poses with their prizes after they were crowned champions of the 2nd Annual King of the Diamond Labor Day Softball Tournament last Sunday after defeating team Mamaaw, 15-8 in a double-elimination final at the Capitol Hill Ballfield. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Alapatiw Alongaal rose from the ashes of the loser’s bracket to beat erstwhile undefeated Mamaaw twice in the finals to rule the 2nd Annual King of the Diamond Labor Day Softball Tournament last Sunday at the Capitol Hill Ballfield.

The champion team topped 13 teams in the 14-team double-elimination softball tourney then bludgeoned Mamaaw, 15-8, in the second game after edging their co-finalists, 13-11, in the first game.

To get to the semifinals, Alapatiw Alongaal met and upset defending champions KLIQ, 11-10, in the quarterfinals to advance to the finals.

Mamaaw was handed the upset as they were undefeated in the winner’s bracket, but Alongaal proved that anything can happen in the sport of softball and beat them for the championship in the finals.

Ikluk Masayos, coordinator for the event and co-captain for the champions, said that “as for the win, I would like to thank all the teams who participated. The competition is real and gives you that adrenaline rush that I believe every player unexpectedly strives for. I would also like to thank all my teammates for the hard work and dedication that was exhibited throughout this tournament. We fought hard and accomplished the ultimate prize. Softball is anyone’s game. This game was our game. Until next year again, who knows what team will claim that title. I’m proud of all the players and fans who showed up to play and support this tournament as well. It’s one of a kind.”

He added that “the teams were more competitive this year compared to last year. Other than that, it just gets better, “ and thanked the official sponsors for the event, Roil Soil, MARPAC Inc., All-Star Sporting Goods, and Hawaiian Rock which “helped a lot and [we] couldn’t do it without them.”

Alapatiw Alongaal received $1,000 for their first place win, $750 was given to second place team Mamaaw, $500 for third place winner KLIQ, and $350 for fourth place Boys Klal.

 Branon Hocog, Dennis Cabrera Jr., Franko Nakamura, Byron Kaipat, Kimo Angailen, Ikluk Masayos, Marvin Kaipat, Harry Nakamura, Jun Kaipat, Verlance Secharmidal, JD Magofna, Ben Saures, Pat Guerrero, and Henry Lizama Jr. made up the team.

Aside from the actual softball games, a home run derby and a cornhole tournament was also held. Nathan Camacho won the home run derby by shooting eight moon shots out of 10 and won a baseball bat and other gear.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

With in-person classes resuming, do you still wear face masks in school or do you still require you child to wear a face mask?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 23, 2022

Posted On Aug 23 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 8, 2022, 10:01 AM
Sunny
Sunny
32°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 6 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:24 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune