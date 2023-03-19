LITERARY NOOK
Happy spring on March 21, 2023
Vernal Equinox Diurnal Journal
In the islands spring has sprung it is easy to tell
all year long through all four seasons it is strung
on the mainland massive snowstorms fell like hell
in Micronesia, spring’s flowery bells have rung
green grass, weeds, wildflowers have their fling
year-round flowers bloom diurnal and nocturnal
to fences, poles, houses, vines and flowers cling
seeds spread by winds and birds each a fertile kernel
orchids grow quite easily nested in coconut shells
bougainvillea blooms cover neighborhood fences
gardenia flowers emit very powerful scented smells
hundreds of wildflowers amaze one’s visual senses
our Mariana islands remain perpetually vernal
thus so easy to write an eternally green journal.
A Wasp in a Tinian Citrus Grove
(First published in the Saipan Tribune in spring 2018 before two successive typhoons destroyed the citrus grove. Revised, it’s a true story, sonnet form.)
I knew the oranges were not too sweet
as I walked slowly through the field
though they tasted great in Chinese tea
quite juicy and loaded with vitamin C.
There was a large bushy citrus tree near by
my house with plenty of fruit it was loaded
as I slowly plucked my last four oranges
a long black wasp flew up and me it goaded.
First it bit the little finger of my left hand
and then it flew up and bit my upper lip
I flicked it off but then up the sleeve
of my loose shirt it made another trip
It bit me thrice and heard me howl as it
flew silently off and left me with a scowl.