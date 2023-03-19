COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 20, 2023
Tag: OIA, Saipan Marathon
Saipan Marathon cancellation
The Marianas Visitors Authority has announced that Saipan Marathon will not be held this year (2023), due to necessary budget adjustments delaying adequate planning time for a favorable season for international participation. For more information, contact the MVA at info@mymarianas.com or (670) 664-3200/1. (PR)
OIA grant application deadlines extended
The Office of Insular Affairs’ TAP, MAP, and CRNR grant application deadlines have been extended by one week to Friday, March 24, 2023. (PR)