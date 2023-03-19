COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 20, 2023

By
|
Posted on Mar 20 2023

Tag: ,
Share

Saipan Marathon cancellation

The Marianas Visitors Authority has announced that Saipan Marathon will not be held this year (2023), due to necessary budget adjustments delaying adequate planning time for a favorable season for international participation. For more information, contact the MVA at info@mymarianas.com or (670) 664-3200/1. (PR)

OIA grant application deadlines extended

The Office of Insular Affairs’ TAP, MAP, and CRNR grant application deadlines have been extended by one week to Friday, March 24, 2023. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

OIA welcomes 31 from Pacific, USVI to DOI Executive Leadership Development Program

Posted On Dec 07 2022
, By
0

OIA announces additional $1.3M in Final TAP awards

Posted On Sep 09 2022
, By
0

OIA awards NMI $3.47M

Posted On Aug 22 2022
, By
0

OIA funds study of mitigation options for Sargassum seaweed influx in USVI

Posted On Aug 19 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, how optimistic are you about the prospects of the CNMI economy this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 10, 2023

Posted On Mar 15 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 15, 2023

Posted On Mar 15 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 8, 2023

Posted On Mar 08 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 20, 2023, 7:04 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
25°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 3 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:21 AM
sunset: 6:28 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune