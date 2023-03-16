Happy St. Patrick’s Day

Share











These two sonnets (with revisions for 2023) were first published Friday, March 16, 2018, in the Saipan Tribune. St. Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland and he never wore green. The green color became associated with Irish independence and superstition says if you wear green the leprechauns (duendes) can’t see you. Patrick changed his name to Patricius using the Latin of his parentage. Patrick is a common name in Ireland and many people say of an Irishman ‘oh he’s a Paddy.’ Padraig is Gaelic for Patrick and is pronounced PAW-RICK.

Spud Sprouts Sonnet Shoutouts



On Irish people and the color green in 2023

after potatoes and green what needs to be said

not much more than a taste of Irish whisky

it feels good rolling around inside your head

Irish call Ireland ‘Erin’ or ‘the Emerald Isle’

it rains a lot there and stays green year round

many a red-haired lass has Irish eyes that smile

three leaf shamrocks on the ground abound

a single orange, white, and green stripe on their flag

wool on their backs, horses, potatoes in their fields

of winning independence from England Irish brag

various grains provide ample beer and whisky yields.

musicians, writers, songs, dances, prose, poetry, verse

in Gaelic and English one hears blessings and curse.



On St. Patrick’s Day: A Sonnet On It

Green gewgaws appear in variety stores before Valentine’s Day

green leprechaun T-shirts, shamrock ties and hats sold by the score

green beer everywhere, a green river even runs in Chicago today

In New York City’s parade Irish cops, pipes, marching and more

In Erin folks used to get up and go to Mass in a local church

they’d eat a simple meal of beef or fish, potatoes, tea and bread

many Irish leave the big $ green commercial scene in the lurch

at Mass underneath ladies’ wool scarves peeks hair of red



St. Patrick passed away on the Emerald Isle 1,400 years ago

kidnapped in Scotland and taken in slavery to Erin as a young boy

after six years he escaped to Scotland in a boat he could row

he returned to Ireland bringing Druids Irish Catholic guilt and joy

now St. Patrick is used as an excuse to drink booze like a fish

from green beer to whisky dear many just want to be Irish.



***

Joey aka Pepe Batbon Connolly is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.