Happy St. Patrick’s Day

Mar 17 2023

These two sonnets (with revisions for 2023) were first published Friday, March 16, 2018, in the Saipan Tribune. St. Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland and he never wore green. The green color became associated with Irish independence and superstition says if you wear green the leprechauns (duendes) can’t see you. Patrick changed his name to Patricius using the Latin of his parentage. Patrick is a common name in Ireland and many people say of an Irishman ‘oh he’s a Paddy.’ Padraig is Gaelic for Patrick and is pronounced PAW-RICK. 

Spud Sprouts Sonnet Shoutouts
 
On Irish people and the color green in 2023
after potatoes and green what needs to be said
not much more than a taste of Irish whisky
it feels good rolling around inside your head
Irish call Ireland ‘Erin’ or ‘the Emerald Isle’
it rains a lot there and stays green year round
many a red-haired lass has Irish eyes that smile
three leaf shamrocks on the ground abound
a single orange, white, and green stripe on their flag
wool on their backs, horses, potatoes in their fields
of winning independence from England Irish brag
various grains provide ample beer and whisky yields.
musicians, writers, songs, dances, prose, poetry, verse
in Gaelic and English one hears blessings and curse.
 
On St. Patrick’s Day: A Sonnet On It

Green gewgaws appear in variety stores before Valentine’s Day
green leprechaun T-shirts, shamrock ties and hats sold by the score
green beer everywhere, a green river even runs in Chicago today
In New York City’s parade Irish cops, pipes, marching and more
In Erin folks used to get up and go to Mass in a local church
they’d eat a simple meal of beef or fish, potatoes, tea and bread
many Irish leave the big $ green commercial scene in the lurch
at Mass underneath ladies’ wool scarves peeks hair of red
 
St. Patrick passed away on the Emerald Isle 1,400 years ago
kidnapped in Scotland and taken in slavery to Erin as a young boy
after six years he escaped to Scotland in a boat he could row
he returned to Ireland bringing Druids Irish Catholic guilt and joy
now St. Patrick is used as an excuse to drink booze like a fish
from green beer to whisky dear many just want to be Irish.
 
***
Joey aka Pepe Batbon Connolly is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.

JOEY CONNOLLY

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

