MCS continues to offer lower monthly payments for school year 2023-2024

Share











Mount Carmel School recently announced their continuation of payment plan options for the 2023-2024 school year.

Families can continue to divide the usual 10-month payment plan over 12 months. In addition to payment plan options, Mount Carmel School also launched its annual Early Bird Special, which provides a variety of discounts for families looking to secure their child’s enrollment for the upcoming school year.

The annual early bird registration discount is as follows: K4 registration is $75 per student, which is normally $100. K5 registration is $100, which will be $150 after the deadline. For students in grades first through 12th, the registration fee is $200 per student, which is normally $400. The deadline for the Early Bird registration and fees is scheduled for May 5, 2023. After the deadline, registration rates will be adjusted accordingly. Mount Carmel School will also continue to offer discounts for families who enroll more than one child.

The school’s Leadership Team will be exploring ways to expand scholarship funding and financial aid. This may include earmarking a portion of all Education Tax Credit revenue toward the school’s scholarship and financial aid program.

“Parents and guardians work hard to invest in their child’s education and we aim to make this effort easier by offering payment plan options. We will continue to support families with our financial aid programs,” said school vice principal Filmah Buenaflor.

To learn more about enrolling at Mount Carmel School for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year, call 234-6184 or visit www.mountcarmelsaipan.com. (MCS)