MCS continues to offer lower monthly payments for school year 2023-2024

By
|
Posted on Mar 17 2023

Tag:
Share

Mount Carmel School recently announced their continuation of payment plan options for the 2023-2024 school year.

Families can continue to divide the usual 10-month payment plan over 12 months. In addition to payment plan options, Mount Carmel School also launched its annual Early Bird Special, which provides a variety of discounts for families looking to secure their child’s enrollment for the upcoming school year.

The annual early bird registration discount is as follows: K4 registration is $75 per student, which is normally $100. K5 registration is $100, which will be $150 after the deadline. For students in grades first through 12th, the registration fee is $200 per student, which is normally $400. The deadline for the Early Bird registration and fees is scheduled for May 5, 2023.  After the deadline, registration rates will be adjusted accordingly. Mount Carmel School will also continue to offer discounts for families who enroll more than one child.

The school’s Leadership Team will be exploring ways to expand scholarship funding and financial aid. This may include earmarking a portion of all Education Tax Credit revenue toward the school’s scholarship and financial aid program.

“Parents and guardians work hard to invest in their child’s education and we aim to make this effort easier by offering payment plan options. We will continue to support families with our financial aid programs,” said school vice principal Filmah Buenaflor.

To learn more about enrolling at Mount Carmel School for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year, call 234-6184 or visit www.mountcarmelsaipan.com. (MCS)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

MCS inducts 14 new National Honor Society members

Posted On Mar 14 2023
, By
0

MCS opens early bird registration for SY 2023-2024

Posted On Mar 03 2023
, By
NMIBF
0

Dolphins, Ayuyus’ lead boys varsity caging

Posted On Mar 01 2023
, By
NMIBF
0

Mantas, Dolphins drown opponents in HS hoops

Posted On Feb 17 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, how optimistic are you about the prospects of the CNMI economy this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 10, 2023

Posted On Mar 15 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 15, 2023

Posted On Mar 15 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 8, 2023

Posted On Mar 08 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 17, 2023, 6:17 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
24°C
real feel: 24°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 5 m/s NE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:23 AM
sunset: 6:27 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune