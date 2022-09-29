Hartig doubts elected DPS commissioner is best approach

By
|
Posted on Sep 30 2022

Tag:
Share

Chief Public Defender Douglas Hartig has expressed doubt that having an elected commissioner of the Department of Public Safety is necessarily the best approach. 

“I don’t know that this proposed change gets you where you want to go,” said Hartig in his testimony concerning a House of Representatives legislative initiative that proposed to amend the CNMI Constitution and make the DPS commissioner an elected position. 

House Legislative Initiative 22-01 was among the legislations and proposed rules that were discussed during a public hearing conducted by the House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee chaired by Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe last week, Thursday. 

The legislative initiative was authored by Rep. Edwin K. Propst (D-Saipan), who was present at the public hearing. Propst is a known critic of DPS Commissioner Robert A. Guerrero.

If  House Legislative Initiative 22-01 passes the Legislature, the question will be put to a vote and CNMI voters will decide whether or not they would like to elect the DPS commissioner. 

Hartig said he does not know that an elected chief of police is necessarily the best approach. 

As it stands now, Hartig said, the commissioner can be relieved by the governor or by impeachment. 

The chief public defender said this proposal would make  it only by impeachment so actually it does not increase oversight. 

“You’ve cut it by 50%. I don’t really think that gets you where this proposal is trying to go,” Hartig said.

He said the way it works for the federal government in the United States, it is in fact the chief executive, the president, who appoints the chief of the law enforcement, the functional equivalent would be the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“And it seems to work pretty well in the United States. And there doesn’t seem to be much interference, which apparently, this committee is concerned about,” Hartig said.

Propst stated in the legislation that it is critical for DPS to be free of political influence and interference as enforcers of law and order.

Propst said unfortunately, this has not been the case, as the present system gives the governor the power and authority to choose and appoint the DPS chief.

The lawmaker said the commissioner serves at the will of the governor, serves as a Cabinet member of the governor, and essentially follows orders from the governor.

Hartig said the fact also that the elected official would run not affiliated with a political party, but someone who’s otherwise qualified, been in law enforcement for five years, a resident here for five years, is of a certain age, is going to be hard to find that person. 

He said they can’t announce party affiliation, but everybody knows who they are, and what their party is even though it’s not stated on a ballot.

“So I don’t think that  totally overcomes that issue,” the chief public defender said.

“Also, when you run, appealing to a certain constituency, it lends itself to pandering. You could find that an elected official really doesn’t want to be the commissioner. He’s looking for Commonwealth-wide exposure for a different office,” he said.

Hartig said this could work to the detriment of certain groups, certain subgroups in the Commonwealth. 

“For example, the residents of Rota. We’re not going to bother funding Rota because they don’t have enough votes when I [going to] run for higher office so forget Rota. That’s just an example, which is conceivable,” he said.

Hartig said he is not sure that making this DPS commissioner an elected position really gets over the problem that is potentially perceived. 

“And again, it’s not the way it’s done in the federal government which I think is probably a better model,” he said.

Hartig said a third model, which is very common in urban areas and large police departments, is a board. 

“If you have a board that has a member appointed for a fixed term of years from the governor, other members who are elected, other members who are appointed that are overlapping  but not continuous or contiguous terms so that different governors will be appointing different board members, you have a board, which at least in principle, and I think in practice would be much more neutral,” he said.

Hartig said he believes that the board model is the better model than the elected model.
 

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Costly admission for DPS chief

Posted On Jun 24 2022
, By
0

DPS on the hunt for the Office on Aging burglar

Posted On Jun 23 2022
, By
0

DPS chief’s motion to dismiss denied

Posted On Jun 14 2022
, By
0

‘Equipment for DPS officers are bought via procurement process’

Posted On Jun 07 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 30, 2022, 7:41 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:07 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune