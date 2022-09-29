Hunt on for man allegedly involved in recent burglary

By
|
Posted on Sep 30 2022
Share

The Department of Public Safety is currently on the hunt for a man involved in a home burglary last Friday. 

The Department of Public Safety is currently seeking the community’s help to locate Mario Sablan, a man allegedly involved in a home burglary in Finasisu last Friday. 

This case remains ongoing and for those who may have any information on Sablan’s whereabouts, do not hesitate to contact the authorities.

Individuals who have anything to report in regards to this matter can call 911 anytime If you wish to remain anonymous, call the CNMI Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272. 

Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest.  

According to police reports, last Friday, Sept. 23, at around 11:59pm, DPS officers responded to a burglary and theft incident in the village of Finasisu. 

At the scene, officers met with the caller who stated that his house had just been broken into. 

The caller led police into the home and showed officers a black slipper that was inside the house which did not belong to him, and his bedroom door which was opened. The caller claimed that he closes his bedroom door when he leaves the house.

The caller showed police surveillance footage from the home that showed a female individual whom he recognized with another unknown male individual.

A follow-up investigation revealed that items missing include an Echo bush-cutter, a Vizio television, a bag pack with an Asus laptop, an external hard-drive, a drone camera, and an Apple iPad. 

On Sept. 28, at about 11:07am, Judge Wesley Bogdan signed an arrest warrant for the arrest of Shaina Castro and Mario Sablan with bail set at $10,000 for each defendant.

On the same day at about 3:30pm, Castro was located and arrested in the village of Kobler, before being brought to the Department of Corrections where she was booked and detained.

As of press time, Sablan remains at large. 

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 30, 2022, 9:39 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 4 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:07 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune