Hunt on for man allegedly involved in recent burglary

Share











The Department of Public Safety is currently on the hunt for a man involved in a home burglary last Friday.

The Department of Public Safety is currently seeking the community’s help to locate Mario Sablan, a man allegedly involved in a home burglary in Finasisu last Friday.

This case remains ongoing and for those who may have any information on Sablan’s whereabouts, do not hesitate to contact the authorities.

Individuals who have anything to report in regards to this matter can call 911 anytime If you wish to remain anonymous, call the CNMI Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272.

Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

According to police reports, last Friday, Sept. 23, at around 11:59pm, DPS officers responded to a burglary and theft incident in the village of Finasisu.

At the scene, officers met with the caller who stated that his house had just been broken into.

The caller led police into the home and showed officers a black slipper that was inside the house which did not belong to him, and his bedroom door which was opened. The caller claimed that he closes his bedroom door when he leaves the house.

The caller showed police surveillance footage from the home that showed a female individual whom he recognized with another unknown male individual.

A follow-up investigation revealed that items missing include an Echo bush-cutter, a Vizio television, a bag pack with an Asus laptop, an external hard-drive, a drone camera, and an Apple iPad.

On Sept. 28, at about 11:07am, Judge Wesley Bogdan signed an arrest warrant for the arrest of Shaina Castro and Mario Sablan with bail set at $10,000 for each defendant.

On the same day at about 3:30pm, Castro was located and arrested in the village of Kobler, before being brought to the Department of Corrections where she was booked and detained.

As of press time, Sablan remains at large.