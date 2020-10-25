Hartig wins underwater pumpkin carving contest

By
|
Posted on Oct 26 2020
Share

From left, best costume second place winner Karie Comstock, Green Flash Dive owner Rhea McDoulett, underwater carving second place winner Madge Gai, first place winner Conall Hartig, third place winner Jon Ball, Green Flash Dive owner Joey McDoulett, and Matt Epstein, first place best Halloween costume (RUSS WILCOX)

Sixteen-year-old Conall Hartig won first place at the 2nd Annual Green Flash Dive Underwater Pumpkin Carving last Saturday in Lau Lau Bay, besting 14 other entries by carving a pumpkin in a form of a shark, complete with sharp teeth, gills, and fins, which ticked all the judges’ boxes in creativity, visual impact, craftmanship, and abiding with the “underwater Halloween” theme.

Second runner-up was Madge Gai with an environmental theme, a turtle trapped in plastic; and third place went to Jon Ball, who carved a shark and CNMI latte stone on his pumpkin.

As his prize, Hartig took home a Scubapro regulator, Gai won a pair of Scubapro jet fins, and Ball got a pair of Scubapro twin jet fins.

Green Flash Dive owner and scuba instructor Joey McDoulett said the number of participants this year was up. “We had 15 divers and entries. Everyone had a good time and many who were helping did it for free and that is always good. We will try to make it bigger and better next year,” he said.

“I think all the entries were fantastically creative. …We feel bad about the loss of tourists and tax dollars but we do enjoy the chance to see and explore our uninhibited dive spots as local divers get first dibs,” he said.

First-time participants Dr. Ronald Snyder, headmaster at Saipan International School, and Federal Emergency Management Agency Recovery Office director and dive enthusiast Sheryl Cochran said that they will do it again next year.

“Last year, I was away. …I couldn’t participate so I was bummed,” said Snyder, “and so I am happy I could do it this year. It was great and had a lot of learning. …I didn’t realize how much the water would soften the pumpkins so mine experienced quite a good deal of collapse underwater but it was a lot of fun and a blast watching everyone what they can come up with.”

“It was fun! It was my first time doing it and I had a good time,” Cochran said.

Dive couple Mica and Sheryl Cochran work on their respective pumpkins at the 2nd Annual Green Flash Dive Underwater Pumpkin Carving held last Saturday at Laulau Bay. (RUSS WILCOX)

Assistant public defender Karie Comstock, who competed last year and won first place, felt nerves kick in by doing it again. “I competed last year and there was some pressure, but the other thing is, I look back at last year, I didn’t know any single person here and didn’t know how to get out of the dive site. This year, I know everybody, which is a big improvement,” she said

“With the pandemic this year, our local dive groups really came together with doing a lot more of local diving. I will definitely join again next year,” she added.

For extra challenge, diver participants were also required to wear Halloween costumes. The winners are Matt Epstein as “Ol Greg” in first place and Karie Comstock won second place as the “Shark.”

Bea Cabrera
Bea Cabrera, who holds a law degree, also has a bachelor's degree in mass communications. She has been exposed to multiple aspects of mass media, doing sales, marketing, copywriting, and photography.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - October 23, 2020

Posted On Oct 23 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 19, 2020

Posted On Oct 19 2020

Community Briefs - October 14, 2020

Posted On Oct 14 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

No [cigarette] butts, no excuses…

Posted On Oct 22 2020

CNMI 2020 International Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Oct 22 2020

Saving our Corals: Eyes of the Reef Marianas

Posted On Oct 15 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

October 26, 2020, 2:03 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 4 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 6:11 AM
sunset: 5:51 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune