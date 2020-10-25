Rota SRS public comment period extended to Nov. 20

Posted on Oct 26 2020
The public comment period for the National Park Service’s Rota Special Resource Study has been extended to Nov. 20, 2020. In addition, the National Park Service has prepared a Frequently Asked Questions document to address the most common questions we have heard from you.

The extended comment period will allow you more time to review the study’s preliminary findings and management concepts, explore the FAQs, and share your thoughts with us.  

We invite you to learn more about the project and send us your thoughts, comments, and information through one of the following ways:

• Online, under “Open For Comment”: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/rotastudy

• E-mail the study team at Rota_Study@nps.gov

• Mail:

National Park Service
Planning and Environmental Compliance Branch
Attention: Rota Special Resource Study
333 Bush Street, Suite 500
San Francisco, CA 94104

For more information, visit the project website, https://parkplanning.nps.gov/rotastudy, for details, updates, virtual meeting presentation slides, FAQs, and to submit comments. (PR)

