Heads to roll at CUC

Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has expressed concern over the current leadership of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. and how he is determined to replace the department’s current executive director.

In a letter to both the CUC board of directors and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Palacios said his primary objective is to appoint new board members to the CUC board and to ensure the appointment of a new and qualified CUC executive director.

Gary Camacho is CUC’s current executive director. Saipan Tribune tried to obtain comments from him yesterday, but he was not answering his phone. He also did not respond to an email message.

“As the new governor of the CNMI, and now a party to the federal stipulated orders directing the CUC to reach compliance with the Clean Water Act and Safe Drinking Water Act, I write to inform you of my administration’s next steps concerning CUC and to assure you of our commitment to correct CUC’s persistent violations that threaten public health and the environment,” he said.

In his letter, Palacios said that one of CUC’s current challenges is the lack of a qualified executive director, among other issues, which is why he wants to replace Camacho.

“Among CUC’s numerous challenges are the lack of a qualified executive director, troubling management practices, and chronic noncompliance under the leadership of the current executive director, and the lack of quorum among board members. The lack of quorum impedes the CUC’s ability to make policy decisions, set appropriate rate structures, or approve contracts for essential services,” he said.

“I am committed to appointing board members and who understand the importance of vetting and hiring a qualified executive director who will prioritize improvements in the delivery of utility services,” said Palacios.

In addition to poor management, Palacios believes that a change in leadership will also rebuild trust in CUC and ensure that the department reaches compliance.

“It is my firm position that a change in leadership is needed at CUC as soon as possible. The incumbent executive director, Mr. Gary Camacho, meets neither the requirements in the stipulated orders nor the requirements in CNMI law. His contract is due to expire on or about March 26, 2023. I strongly oppose any contract extension or renewal,” said the governor.

Former governor Ralph DLG Torres petitioned the federal court to approve a waiver of qualifications so that Camacho could be appointed CUC executive director during his time. The federal court approved a joint stipulation in which the U.S. government did not approve of Camacho’s appointment, but would not object to it.

The governor stated that he also opposes any continuation of the waiver for the CUC executive director position and he does not support the previously approved stipulation.

Palacios said he is confident that CUC’s executive director position will attract qualified candidates.