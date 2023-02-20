Heads to roll at CUC

‘Leadership change at CUC is needed’
By
|
Posted on Feb 21 2023

Tag: ,
Share

Arnold I. Palacios and Gary Camacho

Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has expressed concern over the current leadership of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. and how he is determined to replace the department’s current executive director.

In a letter to both the CUC board of directors and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Palacios said his primary objective is to appoint new board members to the CUC board and to ensure the appointment of a new and qualified CUC executive director.

Gary Camacho is CUC’s current executive director. Saipan Tribune tried to obtain comments from him yesterday, but he was not answering his phone. He also did not respond to an email message.

“As the new governor of the CNMI, and now a party to the federal stipulated orders directing the CUC to reach compliance with the Clean Water Act and Safe Drinking Water Act, I write to inform you of my administration’s next steps concerning CUC and to assure you of our commitment to correct CUC’s persistent violations that threaten public health and the environment,” he said.

In his letter, Palacios said that one of CUC’s current challenges is the lack of a qualified executive director, among other issues, which is why he wants to replace Camacho.

“Among CUC’s numerous challenges are the lack of a qualified executive director, troubling management practices, and chronic noncompliance under the leadership of the current executive director, and the lack of quorum among board members. The lack of quorum impedes the CUC’s ability to make policy decisions, set appropriate rate structures, or approve contracts for essential services,” he said.

“I am committed to appointing board members and who understand the importance of vetting and hiring a qualified executive director who will prioritize improvements in the delivery of utility services,” said Palacios.

In addition to poor management, Palacios believes that a change in leadership will also rebuild trust in CUC and ensure that the department reaches compliance.

“It is my firm position that a change in leadership is needed at CUC as soon as possible. The incumbent executive director, Mr. Gary Camacho, meets neither the requirements in the stipulated orders nor the requirements in CNMI law. His contract is due to expire on or about March 26, 2023. I strongly oppose any contract extension or renewal,” said the governor.

Former governor Ralph DLG Torres petitioned the federal court to approve a waiver of qualifications so that Camacho could be appointed CUC executive director during his time. The federal court approved a joint stipulation in which the U.S. government did not approve of Camacho’s appointment, but would not object to it.

The governor stated that he also opposes any continuation of the waiver for the CUC executive director position and he does not support the previously approved stipulation.

Palacios said he is confident that CUC’s executive director position will attract qualified candidates.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

Legends
0

Championship completes perfect season

Posted On Feb 21 2023
, By
TRAC
0

Soloists Buco, Spaeth rule 7th Saipan Duathlon

Posted On Feb 21 2023
, By
Kouki
0

Kouki, Maria take 1,000m race

Posted On Feb 21 2023
, By
Run
0

Team Better Than Coffee tops ’23 Ekiden

Posted On Feb 20 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

What is your biggest expense every month?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – February 20, 2023

Posted On Feb 20 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2023

Posted On Feb 08 2023

Community Briefs - February 7, 2023

Posted On Feb 07 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

February 21, 2023, 6:17 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 86%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:38 AM
sunset: 6:22 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune