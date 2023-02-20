Four days of miracle healing crusade

Share











Announcing the first of what is being planned as an annual event, the Victory Chapel Saipan church will be hosting a Miracle Healing Crusade on the ground floor of the Marianas Business Plaza on Feb. 23-26, 2023, each night starting at 7pm.

The event’s outreach coordinator, Alexander Depich, said the islandwide event is focused on praying for anyone who is sick, and believes that God can do miracles. Depich said he is excited to host this event on Saipan. “I have seen God do miracles. And my message and encouragement to everyone is to come and experience the power of God in healing.

“I know healing isn’t just limited to the physical, but also applies to the mind and emotions. I want to invite the community to come and receive God’s healing touch for your life,” said Depich.

One of the church’s members, Roughson Langu from Chalan Kanoa, shared that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, and was given only a couple of months to live, but it was after prayers at one of these events that he was completely healed, and is to this day alive and is completely cancer-free. Langu also hopes members of the community would come out to the event.

Pastor Dion Jones from Guam will be flying in as a guest speaker and will be the one praying for the sick at the nightly event. There are no daytime sessions, except on Sunday morning where the session will begin at 10:30am in the Victory Chapel building in Chalan Piao next to the Bluesky Supermarket. All the nightly events will be held at the Marianas Business Plaza.

The event is completely free. For more information, contact 670-484-2015. (Chrystal Marino)