Heavy rain possible until tomorrow; potential flash flooding

By
|
Posted on Jun 26 2023
Share

Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible in the Marianas until tomorrow, Tuesday, due to monsoon trough in the Federated States of Micronesia, according to National Weather Service data.

Based on the information received from the NWS in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, a weak tropical disturbance is projected to develop along the eastern periphery of the monsoon trough in Chuuk State in the coming days. The monsoon trough is expected to shift northward and is expected to take this disturbance north and across the Marianas. Both deterministic and ensemble model guidance are in much better agreement on the approximate location of a building convergence zone, and the time of arrival of the heaviest showers, which is currently projected to be late Sunday to Monday night time frame.

Rainfall amounts remain highly uncertain due to lack of visible feature on satellite to prognose; however, vertical environmental profiles in the soundings and model time heights indicate amounts between 2 and 4 inches with locally heavier amounts in excess of 5 inches possible through Tuesday.

As the evolution of this feature changes significantly with the last few forecast cycles, possibility remains for an elevation to a flood watch for the Marianas in the next day or two, if conditions warrant.

Localized flooding is possible in low-lying and poor drainage areas, while flash flooding will be possible in areas of heaviest rainfall, especially near steep terrain. Residents of the Marianas need to closely monitor this developing situation as hydrologic watches, advisories and warnings could be issued this weekend. If living near streams and rivers, prepare to move items away from stream and river banks. Make sure storm drains nearby are not clogged, especially in low-lying areas.

This outlook will be updated over the next few days with additional information, or cancelled if the situation changes.

The public is advised that localized flooding will be possible in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ensure nearby storm drains are not clogged, especially for low-lying or flood-prone areas. (Saipan Tribune)

Contributing Author
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you plan to watch in person the Liberation Day Parade on Beach Road on July 4?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 15, 2013

Posted On Jun 15 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2023

Posted On Jun 14 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

June 26, 2023, 9:25 AM
Rain
Rain
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 5:49 AM
sunset: 6:51 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune