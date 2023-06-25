NMC to host second Info Session for fall 2023 semester on June 28

Posted on Jun 26 2023

NMC will be hosting a second info session to provide prospective students and new applicants with admissions, financial aid, and other information. (NMC)

Northern Marianas College is inviting all community members who are interested in advancing their careers and furthering their education to attend NMC’s free information session on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

The info session will be held from 6pm to 7pm at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe. The session will cover topics that include financial aid options and admissions.

Participants of the info session will qualify to have their application and placement test fees waived for NMC’s upcoming fall 2023 semester—a savings of about $75.

Incoming students who have attended a Start Smart Seminar, Cash for College, or Climb Higher Seminar in the past year can avail of having their application and placement test fees waived for the fall 2023 semester.

NMC offers several degree and certificate programs.

NMC’s fall 2023 semester will begin on Aug. 21, 2023. A list of the classes that are offered can be found at www.marianas.edu. For additional information or inquiries, contact the Office of Admissions and Records at 237-6769/70/71/72 or email oar@marianas.edu. (NMC)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

