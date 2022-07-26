Heavy rainfall, gusty conditions, floods possible through today

Posted on Jul 27 2022
The CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency alerted the public yesterday that locally heavy rainfall and gusty conditions are possible through today, Wednesday.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center-State Warning Point, a weather circulation is now located west of the Marianas. Heavy showers and a few thunderstorms extend from near the center to the east of the Marianas within a generally southerly flow.

The agency also issued a flood advisory and warned that urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

“Overnight scatterometry data indicated stronger southeast winds of around 25 miles per hour across the far Northern Mariana Islands. This feature is being monitored by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center for gradual development as it heads northwestward and away from the Marianas the next several days,” the weather advisory stated.

“Computer model guidance continues to show the potential for heavy rainfall through Wednesday as a moist and unsettled southerly flow remains in place over the Marianas. The higher potential appears to be from Rota northward where 4 to 6 inches of rain are possible. Additionally, winds are expected to increase to between 15 and 20 mph [Tuesday] night and Wednesday with gusts nearer heavy showers reaching close to 30 mph.

“Seas, currently between 3 and 5 feet, will become choppy at times in response to the increasing winds and could increase to between 6 and 8 feet by Wednesday, especially across the Northern Islands.

The public is being alerted to expect minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, water over roadways, and overflowing poor drainage areas.

“Satellite imagery shows heavy rain approaching Tinian and Saipan from the south. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding,” the agency said.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Garapan, Dandan, China Town, Tanapag, As Mahetog, Koblerville, San Jose (Tinian Municipality), Chalan Kanoa I, San Antonio, Chalan Kanoa II, Chalan Kanoa IiII, San Roque, Kagman, Chalan Kanoa IV, Kagman III, Gualo Rai, Afetnas, Chalan Piao, Fananganan, and Chalan Laulau.

Residents of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota are encouraged to monitor the situation closely and maintain necessary precautionary measures for possible heavy rain and to also stay informed on the latest statements or advisories, which will be available through local media sources and NOAA weather radio broadcast on 162.5 megahertz, or call CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000 or 664-8000, and for the Northern Islands to contact CNMI EOC State Warning Point at high frequency single side band radio on frequency 5.205.0. (PR)

