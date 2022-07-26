Sneaky Dinks tops TAVA Summer ’22 tourney

Share











TINIAN—Sneaky Dinks won the Summer 2022 Tournament organized by Tinian Volleyball Association over the weekend.

Sneaky Dinks took on Team Ahuh in the finals with the latter able to strike first, boasting a 25-15 win in the first set.

However, Sneaky Dinks was able to take the second set and third set to establish a 2-1 lead going into the fourth set. Team Ahuh did not leave Sneaky Dinks any room for comfort as they took the fourth set, bringing the game to an exhilarating fifth set.

With the score at 13-9, setter Sui Yi dealt two crucial service aces that ended the fifth set and the championship with Sneaky Dinks winning, 15-25, 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, 15-9.

Both finalists had to endure tough three-setters to advance to the championship round.

The first semifinals started off with Sneaky Dinks facing off against Coke Butter Cheese. Coke Butter Cheese took the first set, but Sneaky Dinks was able to carry the momentum from a second set victory and finished off strong in the third set to win, 25-20, 25-22, 15-10.

The second semifinals had Team Ahuh going up against Calm Your Tips. Team Ahuh played Calm Your Tips into a standstill in the first two sets with the former winning the first set and the latter taking the second set. Getting revenge from earlier in the tournament, Team Ahuh won in the third set to claim their spot in the championship game against Sneaky Dinks, 25-15, 22-25, 15-10.

In the consolation match to decide the third place team, Coke Butter Cheese faced off against Calm Your Tips. Calm Your Tips was able to take the victory in the first set. Using that win, they were able to defeat Coke Butter Cheese in consecutive sets, 25-19, 25-19.

The awards ceremony followed the finals to award the teams and players with placement trophies and individual trophies. Aside from the Top 3 teams, the sportsmanship award was given to Vollocity.

Tournament MVP went to William Arriola with the championship MVP going to Sui Yi.

The most kills went to Jerome Manzon (48 Kills) with most blocks won by Peyton Christian (6 blocks). Most services aces also went to Sui Yi (28 aces)

TVA would like to extend its special thanks to the sponsors listed below who made this event not only achievable, but successful: Division of Youth Services; Tinian Athletics Sports Association; Tinian Mayor’s Office; Tinian Municipal Council; Tinian Legislative Delegation; and Department of Community and Cultural Affairs.

TASA president Jose Kiyoshi, meanwhile, sent kudos to TVA officials for organizing the Summer 2022 Tournament.

“The hard work, commitment, and teamwork of the Tinian Volleyball Association officers despite a few troubling situations was worth it in the end as it resulted in a successful and exciting volleyball tournament for the community to enjoy. For that, we’d like to recognize the TVA officers who pushed through to make the Summer ‘22 Tournament possible,”he said.

TVA is made up of chair Isa Reyes, vice chair Anissa Delacruz, advisor Jazmine Furton, secretary Clarize Rodriguez, and treasurer Joseph Santos. (PR)