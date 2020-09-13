Hernaez keeps passion for motocross

By
|
Posted on Sep 14 2020
Share

Angelo Hernaez is airborne after negotiating one of the hills along the Kan Pacific course during the Marianas Racing Association’s exhibition races this month. (Contributed Photo)

Marianas Racing Association member Angelo Hernaez may have tried other sports on Saipan, but he never lost interest in motocross.

Even when motocross on island was still in a lull, Hernaez used to bring his bike up north and practiced on his own. Now that MRA is reviving motocross, the Chalan Kanoa resident has all the reason to stick with the he sport he fell in love with growing up in the Philippines.

“I learned how to ride when I was 10 years old. During festivities in my hometown (South Cotabato in Mindanao), there were motocross races and I enjoyed watching them so that’s how I developed interest in the sport and joined the beginners class with my small bike [85 cc], ” said the 36-year-old rider.

Angelo Hernaez takes a breather after a long ride up north. (Contributed Photo)

When he turned 17, Hernaez started participating in competitive races in the Philippines. Then when he moved to Saipan late 2000s, he was hoping to join similar events, but the CowTown Raceway was already closed then. Still, Hernaez, who also played in basketball and darts leagues on Saipan, utilized his weekend riding his bike and navigating through the dirt roads on island.

“I guess, if motocross or any sport is in your heart, no matter what happens, you will stay with it. Personally, I feel so different every time I ride my bike and jump over the obstacles along the course, plus it motivates me to stay in shape so I can work my way up those bumps,” Hernaez said.

The LSG Sky Chef employee rides his old, but reliable RMZ250 (2005 model) every time he joins MRA’s practice races on weekends in Marpi (the Kan Pacific Pool area) and is happy to be part of the group he considers family.

In this undated photo, Angelo Hernaez competes in one of the motocross races in the Philippines. (Contributed Photo)

“We have an amazing group of riders and MRA officials and members. Every time we have our Sunday event, it’s like a family gathering with everyone enjoying the races, whether as spectators or rider themselves. It’s really great to see motocross back on Saipan, especially for local riders who want to have the opportunity to do this kind of race,” Hernaez added.

To encourage more people to try the sport, Hernaez volunteers to help fix dirt bikes. He also comes to the racetrack in full gear to show a good example to new riders or those interested in the sport.

“I know there are safety issues in motocross and in every sport, but if you wear proper gear, you will minimize the chances of getting yourself injured. You also have to keep practicing and always have confidence when riding to get better,” Hernaez said.

Angelo Hernaez poses for a photo at the Banzai Cliff after a practice ride. (Contributed Photo)

The father of two will continue to join MRA’s practice rides in Marpi and hopes to get a chance to officially compete in races on Saipan, as their group works on securing a permanent racetrack (the same area where CowTown is located).

“While waiting for that day, I need to work on my stamina. I can do two laps, but on my third, it’s a different story. I will need more jogging and pushup time, LOL, to be able to compete well with the fast riders on Saipan.”

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

September 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 3, 2020

Posted On Sep 03 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 7, 2020

Posted On Aug 07 2020

Community Briefs - July 28, 2020

Posted On Jul 28 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Gulf Fritillary: Passion for butterflies

Posted On Sep 10 2020
TanHoldings

TanHoldings launches employee anti-littering campaign

Posted On Sep 10 2020

Let’s talk crap: How fecal waste contaminates CNMI waters

Posted On Sep 03 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

September 14, 2020, 9:18 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
31°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:19 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune