Public invited to Rota SRS virtual public meeting

The National Park Service is inviting the public to join park staff and planners to learn about and discuss the preliminary findings of the Rota Special Resource Study. Your thoughts and ideas are important to the study.

We are hosting two virtual meetings that will take place on Zoom. It is important to note that both meetings will be recorded, and will be available for people to stream and share with others afterwards.

Virtual meeting No. 1:

1. Chamorro Standard Time for the meeting is Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, from 9am to 11am (ChST)

2. Pacific Daylight Time for the meeting is Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, from 4pm to 6pm (PDT)

3. Eastern Daylight Time for the meeting is Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, from 7pm to 9pm (EDT)

4. Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85655125375

Virtual meeting No. 2:

1. Chamorro Standard Time for the meeting is Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, from 9am to 11am (ChST)

2. Pacific Daylight Time for the meeting is Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, from 4pm to 6pm (PDT)

3. Eastern Daylight Time for the meeting is Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, from 7pm to 9pm (EDT).

4. Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86120394552

Meeting directions/instructions

Download the free Zoom desktop app or the free Zoom mobile app prior to the public meetings. No pre-registration is required.

If you join Zoom on a computer

Click the Rota SRS Virtual Public Zoom meeting link and it will take you to a page where you can either use the Zoom desktop app or the web browser.

-If you already have the Zoom desktop app, click “Open Zoom Meetings” to join.

-If you do not have the Zoom desktop app, click “Cancel” and then click “download and run Zoom” and follow the instructions on your screen.

-If downloading the Zoom desktop app is not an option, click “Cancel.” Click “launch meeting” at the bottom of the screen, click “Cancel” again, and finally the “join from your browser” link.

If you join Zoom on a mobile device

1. Make sure you have downloaded the app.

2. Have access to the Zoom meeting link on your mobile device.

3. Click on the link from your mobile device.

Accessibility

If you have concerns about internet connectivity, or prefer to use assistive technology, we will be uploading an accessible PDF of our Presentation Slides for you to follow along with. The slides will be located under the “Document List” page on our project site prior to the meetings.

To download the Rota Special Resource Study Newsletter, go to https://files.constantcontact.com/689bbc49001/84bd8cc5-ac29-4011-961f-7f4890cee9e0.pdf

For more information

Project Website: for details, updates, virtual meeting presentation slides, and to submit comments: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/rotastudy

Public meeting updates: https://www.facebook.com/americanmemorialpark

E-mail the study team: Rota_study@nps.gov. (PR)