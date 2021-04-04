Hernaez rises to top of Expert Class

Share











Angelito Hernaez advanced to the top of the Expert Class of the Marianas Racing Association’s 2021 Point Series Race at the Cowtown Raceway Park in Marpi after topping foes in the third round last March 21.

Hernaez, who previously held the No. 2 spot, advanced to No. 1 after conquering Cuki Alvarez who held the position in the last rounds.

Although Hernaez didn’t sweep both heats of the race, he managed to earn a total of 47 points to bump his overall score up to a 128. Alvarez fell short in the third leg where he placed 5th earning him 30 points to bump his overall score up to 117.

Shane Alvarez tied with Hernaez in the third round with a score of 47. Despite just starting the class in the second leg back in Feb. 28, Shane currently holds No. 6 in overall standings with a total score of 97.

Alverick Alvarez and Franklin Santos also tied during the third series both earning 38 points. Santos currently holds the No. 3 spot with a total of 114 points followed closely by Alverick at 4th with 110 points.

Meanwhile, in the Veterans Class, Cuki Alvarez is vying for the lead against Dave Celis. Although Celis still holds the lead with a total of 135 points, after the third leg, Cuki has managed to catch up, now just 3 points behind at 132. Melvin Cepeda continues to hold on to third place in the Veterans Class with a total of 126.

Celis and Cuki were head-to-head during their race last Sunday. Celis won by a hair with 45 points, closely tailed by Cuki who earned 44 points. It was also a close race between Cuki and Cepeda who managed to finish the race with 43 points.

Meanwhile, in the Big Boy ATV, Christian Camacho continues to hold the lead after sweeping both heats during the third leg of the series to gain 50 points. Camacho holds a perfect score overall with 150.

At second place is Rex Susulin who just joined the series during its third round. Susulin managed to snag 42.01 points putting him above former No. 2 Ton Basa who didn’t participate in the third leg.

Kier Agda grips the lead in the Novice Class after placing 2nd in both heats to gain 44 points, bumping his overall score to 136.

Corry Pangelinan managed to jump from 7th place overall to 3rd after placing first in both heats of the third round to gain 50 points, bumping him up to 109.

Henry Camacho Jr. still holds No. 2 spot after placing third in the third round earning him 40 points, bringing his overall score to 119.