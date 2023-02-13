High school mock trial competition on Feb. 16-17

Share











On Feb. 16 and 17, 2023, students from Marianas High School, Dr. Rita Hocog Inos Senior High School, and Saipan Southern High School will participate in the annual mock trial competition at the Guma’ Hustisia in Susupe. The winning team will represent the CNMI at the National Mock Trial Competition in Little Rock, Arkansas from May 18-20, 2023.

“After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are excited to once again give our students the chance to display their hard work and talents,” said mock trial coordinator Judy T. Aldan.

This year’s topic concerns the hypothetical theft of parts of the historic Japanese World War II tank on Beach Road. Students will take turns acting as attorneys and witnesses for the prosecution and for the defense. Judges and justices of the local and federal courts will preside, and volunteer members of the NMI Bar Association will sit as jurors.

The Marianas High School team was crowned champions in the previous two competitions, and they return this year to defend their title streak.

The mock trial program, now in its 25th year, is sponsored by the CNMI Judiciary, the CNMI Public School System, the CNMI Bar Association, and the Northern Marianas Judiciary Historical Society. (PR)