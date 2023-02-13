NMC-CREES conducts food safety training

Share











The Northern Marianas College – Cooperative Research, Extension, and Education Services, in partnership with the University of Idaho, recently provided food safety training for farmers and producers from Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

The 18 participants learned about the importance of food safety, how to identify potential hazards in food, and the key food safety practices to prevent foodborne illnesses.

Presenting alongside NMC-CREES Agroforestry and Food & Nutrition Security extension agent Jesse Deleon Guerrero and professor/state program and food science leader Dr. Zaidul Sarker and also University of Idaho assistant professor & extension consumer food-safety specialist Dr. Jang Ho Kim and Food Technology Center director Joshua Bevan.

“The ultimate goal of the food safety training was successfully achieved by the NMC-CREES team,” Kim said.

Representatives from the Garapan Public Market, Department of Lands of Natural Resources’ Division of Agriculture, Tinian Slaughterhouse, Tinian Cattle Rancher Association, Paeda’s Local Product & Produce, and Chugai Farms were present at the training.

“It was a very useful workshop for underserved CNMI communities in food safety education and training to address common food safety issues,” Sarker said.

CNMI Department of Land and Natural Resources – Division of Agriculture Extension Agent and Specialty Crop Block Grant Program coordinator Charles Aiseam appreciated the training services provided by NMC-CREES.

“They taught us essential skills needed to ensure the safe handling and preparation of food for our island community,” Aiseam said.

Chugai Farms sales manager Dana Calvo also thanks NMC-CREES for sharing this knowledge with the community.

“This food safety training that was generously provided by NMC-CREES encourages the CNMI business community to continue to run their food production businesses with customer safety at the forefront,” Calvo said.

For more information on the programs and services NMC-CREES provides, visit crees.marianas.edu. (NMC)