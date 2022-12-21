Marianas visitor arrivals up 340% in November 2022

Share











According to the Marianas Visitors Authority, arrivals to the islands of Saipan, Tinian and Rota grew 340% to 10,916 visitors in November 2022, compared to 2,482 visitors received in November 2021.

Visitor arrivals to the Marianas are still 73% lower compared to before the coronavirus pandemic, when 39,717 visitors arrived in November 2019.

A total of 8.723 visitors arrived from South Korea in November 2022, compared to 2,127 visitors in November 2021 following the July 2021 implementation of the MVA’s Tourism Resumption Investment Plan. December 2022 arrivals are looking higher, with flights to the Marianas by Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air, and T’Way all booked at over 90% capacity. The Korean won has made small gains in the last month; however, the U.S. dollar remains strong and is costing Korean visitors more to purchase the same amount of service in the Marianas compared to a year ago.

The Marianas received 453 visitors from Japan in November 2022, another exponential increase compared to only three visitors in November 2021. Japanese travel to U.S. destinations has been dampened due to the strong dollar. The Japan government is also offering up to 40% discounts for domestic travel within Japan, influencing many consumers to turn to domestic travel options. Other challenges in attracting visitors from Japan include higher fuel surcharges, a low vaccination rate among children, and travel apprehension among active seniors over age 60.

The Marianas also received 1,065 visitors from Guam, 441 visitors from the U.S. mainland, and a combined 234 additional visitors from all other destinations in November. (MVA)