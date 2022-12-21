Marianas visitor arrivals up 340% in November 2022

By
|
Posted on Dec 22 2022

Tag:
Share

According to the Marianas Visitors Authority, arrivals to the islands of Saipan, Tinian and Rota grew 340% to 10,916 visitors in November 2022, compared to 2,482 visitors received in November 2021.

Visitor arrivals to the Marianas are still 73% lower compared to before the coronavirus pandemic, when 39,717 visitors arrived in November 2019.

A total of 8.723 visitors arrived from South Korea in November 2022, compared to 2,127 visitors in November 2021 following the July 2021 implementation of the MVA’s Tourism Resumption Investment Plan. December 2022 arrivals are looking higher, with flights to the Marianas by Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air, and T’Way all booked at over 90% capacity. The Korean won has made small gains in the last month; however, the U.S. dollar remains strong and is costing Korean visitors more to purchase the same amount of service in the Marianas compared to a year ago.

The Marianas received 453 visitors from Japan in November 2022, another exponential increase compared to only three visitors in November 2021. Japanese travel to U.S. destinations has been dampened due to the strong dollar. The Japan government is also offering up to 40% discounts for domestic travel within Japan, influencing many consumers to turn to domestic travel options. Other challenges in attracting visitors from Japan include higher fuel surcharges, a low vaccination rate among children, and travel apprehension among active seniors over age 60.

The Marianas also received 1,065 visitors from Guam, 441 visitors from the U.S. mainland, and a combined 234 additional visitors from all other destinations in November. (MVA)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Christmas in the Marianas brings holiday cheer to schools

Posted On Dec 21 2022
, By
0

Christmas in the Marianas parade, Army band on Dec. 17

Posted On Dec 15 2022
, By
0

Christmas in the Marianas returns

Posted On Dec 06 2022
, By
0

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – November 29, 2022

Posted On Nov 29 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Are you done with your Christmas shopping yet?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

December 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 21, 2022

Posted On Dec 21 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2022

Posted On Dec 14 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 8, 2022

Posted On Dec 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

December 22, 2022, 6:09 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:39 AM
sunset: 5:52 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune