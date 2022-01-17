High surf, rip current until noon today

By
|
Posted on Jan 18 2022
Share

A high surf advisory and a high risk of rip currents are now in effect until noon today, Tuesday, on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

Also, small craft advisory remains in effect until 6pm Thursday.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet and dangerous rip currents will be present along north facing reefs of the Marianas until noon today. These will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Surf observations yesterday morning from Guam and Saipan continue to report hazardous surf along north facing reefs.

Also, northeast winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and seas of 7 to 10 feet will be present in Marianas coastal waters until 6pm Thursday.

Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Seas are expected to decrease starting Tuesday. Winds are expected to remain fresh to strong through Thursday, and could continue into the weekend. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these hazardous conditions.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Avoid venturing out toward north facing reefs. Elsewhere, swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (Saipan Tribune)

Saipan Tribune
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Based on what has been learned during the JGO hearings, was there enough evidence presented to warrant impeaching Gov. Ralph DLG Torres?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 14, 2022

Posted On Jan 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2022

Posted On Jan 11 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 10, 2022

Posted On Jan 10 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 18, 2022, 7:15 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 86%
wind speed: 6 m/s NE
wind gusts: 10 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:08 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune