High surf, rip current until noon today

Share











A high surf advisory and a high risk of rip currents are now in effect until noon today, Tuesday, on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

Also, small craft advisory remains in effect until 6pm Thursday.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet and dangerous rip currents will be present along north facing reefs of the Marianas until noon today. These will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Surf observations yesterday morning from Guam and Saipan continue to report hazardous surf along north facing reefs.

Also, northeast winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and seas of 7 to 10 feet will be present in Marianas coastal waters until 6pm Thursday.

Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Seas are expected to decrease starting Tuesday. Winds are expected to remain fresh to strong through Thursday, and could continue into the weekend. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these hazardous conditions.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Avoid venturing out toward north facing reefs. Elsewhere, swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (Saipan Tribune)