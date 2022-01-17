Many Rota and Tinian COVID cases reporting contact with other cases

Share











As of Jan. 14, there have been a total of six cases of COVID-19 identified on Rota and eight total cases identified on Tinian. It was learned that many of the cases reported contact with other cases, some of the cases on these islands reported a travel history to places with high COVID-19 rates, and others reported having close contact with other cases in coworking settings.

These details were learned during a Jan. 14 virtual news briefing attended by CHCC chief executive officer Esther L. Muña and regional epidemiologist Stephanie Kern-Allely, during which Muña gave the latest updates on COVID-19 case numbers for Rota and Tinian.

On Rota, there have been a total of six cases, and all six have been isolated and are being actively monitored. Forty close contacts to the cases were identified, and all 40 tested negative for COVID-19.

On Rota, a total of 735 COVID-19 tests were conducted from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13. This number excludes COVID-19 testing conducted by the Department of Fire & Emergency Medical Services, which conducted 230 tests on Rota during this time. Daily surveillance testing on Rota is available at the Rota Health Center, Monday to Saturday, 1pm to 3pm on all days.

On Tinian, there have been a total of eight cases, with four of these cases being confirmed on Jan. 13. Fifty-three close contacts to the cases were identified, and all 53 tested negative. From Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 73 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Daily surveillance testing on Tinian is available at the Tinian Health Center, Monday to Friday, from 1pm to 2pm. Testing at THC is available from 12:30pm to 2:30pm on Saturdays.

According to Kern-Allely, many of the cases on both islands reported contact with other cases. Some of the cases had travel histories to known locations with high COVID-19 rates, such as Guam and the U.S. mainland. Some cases were linked to other cases in coworking settings, and other cases were reported as being family members and companions to other cases, among other things.

“There’s a lot of cases of COVID globally right now, especially in areas where people may have recently traveled from. Some of the cases on Rota and Tinian are travel related, and some of them have working exposure,” said Kern-Allely.