High surf, rip currents seen until Friday

Posted on Apr 05 2023
A high surf advisory in effect until 6pm Friday and there is a high risk of rip currents through Friday afternoon.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet are expected to increase to 10 to 12 feet today until 6pm Friday.

For the high rip current risk, dangerous rip currents are expected in north and west facing reefs of Tinian and Saipan through Friday afternoon.

A large north swell will enter the area and generate hazardous surf on north and west facing reefs.

These will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

On Rota, a high surf advisory is in effect from 6am Wednesday to 6pm Friday. There is also a high risk of rip currents in north and west facing reefs of Guam and Rota from Wednesday morning through Friday afternoon.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. The public is advised to stay out of the water along north and west facing reef lines. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
