TO RESOLVE DIFFERENCES ON BUDGET BILL FOR FY 2022

Hofschneider appoints Hocog to lead Senate conferees

By
|
Posted on Sep 09 2021
Share

Jude U. Hofschneider

Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) has appointed four senators that will represent the Senate on the bicameral conference committee that will be tasked with hammering out a mutually acceptable budget bill for the CNMI government operations in fiscal year 2022.

Sen. Victor B. Hocog (R-Rota) will lead the group as the Senate chairperson, while Sen. Justo S. Quitugua (R-Saipan) will be the vice chairperson, Sen. Francisco Q. Cruz (R-Tinian) will be a member, and Sen. Karl R. King-Nabors (R-Tinian) will be the alternate member.

There is no schedule yet on when the conference committee will meet.

Hofschneider made the appointments after the House rejected last Aug. 31 the Senate’s proposed version of the budget bill, House Bill 22-74, HD3, SD1.

Hofschneider also instructed Senate legal counsel Jose A. Bermudes, fiscal analyst Dave Demapan, and legislative assistants Jolyn B. Duenas-Tagabuel and Tiarra R. Blanco to assist the Senate conferees.

“I am confident that our Senate conferees will work cooperatively to resolve any differences with the House conferees in a timely manner to formally act on the FY 2022 CNMI budget,” Hofschneider said in a letter to House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) dated Aug. 31.

Villagomez has already named Rep. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota) as chairperson of the House conferees. The other House conferees are Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) as vice chairperson, Rep. Leila Staffler (D-Saipan) as member, and Rep. John Paul Sablan (R-Saipan) as an alternate.

A conference committee refers to a joint committee appointed by the House speaker and the Senate president to resolve disagreements on a specific bill. In this case, the conference committee will be working on a deadline to ensure that they come up with a budget bill that the Legislature will pass and bring to the table of Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres before the fiscal year ends on Sept. 30, 2021.

Victor B. Hocog

Without a budget for the new fiscal year, the CNMI government will be forced to have a partial shutdown.

At the Aug. 31 House session, 15 representatives present voted to reject the Senate’s version of the $144.84 million budget bill for fiscal year 2022. Only Rep. Patrick H. San Nicolas (R-Tinian) voted “no” to the rejection.

During discussions, Manglona said while they appreciate the Senate’s speedy review and approval of certain provisions that the House had proposed, based on his committee’s response to the Senate version, there are several provisions that they would like to address in the conference committee, particularly the salary adjustments for Cabinet members.

From the $144,848,801 total identified budgetary resources for FY 2022, minus debt service, this leaves the government $98,897,301 that’s available for appropriation. Including the $4,487,022 budget for the Department of Public Lands, the grand total revenue available for appropriation is $103,384,323.

Adding to that $175 million in federal funds, senators appropriated a total of $278,384,323 in combined general local funds and American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USACE urged to ‘do the right thing’ on former hospital dump

Posted On Sep 09 2021

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021

Guam Green Growth launches G3 Conservation Corps  

Posted On Aug 26 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 9, 2021

Posted On Sep 09 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 31, 2021

Posted On Aug 31 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 24, 2021

Posted On Aug 24 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Weather Forecast

September 9, 2021, 2:44 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:23 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune