Hofschneider: We need to be very careful

Senate panel considering all beneficiaries in review of bill funding 25% share of retiree pension
By
|
Posted on Jul 21 2020

Tag:
Share

Senate vice president Sen. Jude Hofschneider (R-Tinian) stressed yesterday that support for the casino industry is needed in the Commonwealth, considering that CNMI retirees, senatorial districts, hospitals, and schools all depend on the funds generated from either the annual casino license fee or the casino gross revenue tax.

In an interview with Saipan Tribune, Hofschneider highlighted the need to support policies that could revive the casino operations, which has been gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need to support the industry. Right now, it’s a taller task for us to do because there’s no telling how this pandemic is going to restrict our borders from the potential customers coming in. We need to figure it out which areas or conditions in our laws need updating or changing, so that the casino industry here in the CNMI can reopen or strike some interests,” he said.

Despite controversies, interest for the casino remains high, given its benefits to the community, among which is the allocation of the casino gross revenue tax to fund 25% of retirees’ pension.

Originally intended to be funded through the casino licensing fee under Public Law 18-56, allocation for the 25% of the retiree pension is now extracted from the gross revenue tax, through Public Law 20-10.

The $15-million casino license fee, based on the law, is currently allocated for the senatorial districts to use, with $2 million each for Tinian and Rota, and $11 million for Saipan and the Northern Islands, with $1.5 million going to the Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance, and $9.5 million going to Saipan and the Northern Islands.

With inconsistent revenue coming from the CNMI’s lone casino, Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC, House Bill 21-76, HS1 was introduced to secure the retirees’ 25%, by reallocating the entire $15 million casino license fee to it. The bill unanimously passed the House in April, and is now with the Senate Fiscal Affairs Committee for review.

“The bill is currently in the committee and we’re waiting for comments from the respective senatorial districts and other entities,” Hofschneider said.

‘We need to be very careful’

In compliance with Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ directive to close casinos and gaming-related businesses due to COVID-19, IPI shut down its casino last March 17, which led to loss of income and the furlough of hundreds of its employees.

With lack of revenue from the casino, the government, according to Hofschneider, has been getting money from the general fund to provide for the retirees’ 25% pension.

“Everyone knows that the casino right now is not in operation. That means there’s no revenue. But the retirees are still getting paid their full pension. So despite not having that revenue, the retirees are still getting their 25%,” he said. “The administration and the Legislature are committed to the retirees to get their full pension. At the same time, we have people that are terminated, furloughed, and people are getting paid their 64-hour per pay period but the retirees are getting their full pension.”

As for the passage of H.B. 21-76, HS1, the Senate vice president stressed the need to be very careful. “We’re taking it a step at a time because everyone knows the situation with IPI. Is there really going to be $15 million in August? That is the big question. We hope that it comes back around, for the operations of the casino to materialize again, to reopen, so that we can generate some funds.”

“But of course,” he added, “the elephant in the room here is the situation with the pandemic. We don’t know how long this thing’s going to last. We’re all hoping that it’s going to be over soon but it’s not the case.”

Reviving the casino industry

The Senate vice president also stressed that everyone in the Senate supports the retirement fund for the retirees, and that that there is no urgency to the bill, because Public Law 20-10 already mandates that the first $22 million of the casino gross revenue tax are to be appropriated to the pension.

What the CNMI needs to figure out, he said, is how to get back to having a vibrant economy.

“Everything here is contingent upon the availability of funds. We should be looking for ways to try and revive the casino industry because, obviously, it generated a lot of revenue over the last three, four years,” he said.

According to Hofschneider, the CNMI, through the industry, was able to settle a lot of its debts, pay people their bonuses, provide funds for the retirees, schools, and public hospital, among others.

“We need to find an alternative revenue source. We need to be looking at other options that would be able to match or come close to the kind of revenue output that this exclusive licensee operator was able to produce. We all need to figure out a way to assist the casino industry come back to its feet,” he added.

Iva Maurin | Author
Iva Maurin is a communications specialist with environment and community outreach experience in the Philippines and in California. She has a background in graphic arts and is the Saipan Tribune’s community and environment reporter. Contact her at iva_maurin@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

CCC chair says he would’ve revoked IPI’s casino license

Posted On Jul 02 2020
, By
0

Taiwanese workers just want to finish casino/resort project

Posted On Jun 23 2020
, By
0

Contractor wants to collect money, cars, furniture, equipment from IPI’s casino

Posted On Jun 18 2020
, By
0

CPA board chair: No to BIG’s plan to build barracks for a live casino training facility

Posted On Jun 08 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

July 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 21, 2020

Posted On Jul 21 2020

Community Briefs - July 15, 2020

Posted On Jul 15 2020

Community Briefs - July 3, 2020

Posted On Jul 03 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

July 22, 2020, 4:05 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:57 AM
sunset: 6:50 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune