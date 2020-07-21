BREAKING NEWS: One more positive case in NMI

One more person has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings the CNMI’s total to 38 cases since March 28, 2020.

The additional case was identified as an incoming traveler during his/her fifth day of test screening.
He or she is now safely isolated at the Kanoa Resort quarantine site and is being closely monitored.
The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has already initiated contact tracing for the most additional immediate contacts (passengers on the same flight, close family members and friends) of the new confirmed case.

 

Saipan Tribune

