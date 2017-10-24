Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 18

The annual Brilliant Star School Holiday Bazaar will be held on Nov. 18, a Saturday, from 9am to 4pm, at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

The event is an opportunity for artists and other vendors to showcase their arts, and for island residents and visitors to get an early start on buying unique and beautiful gifts for the holidays. 

“We’re looking forward to another year of showcasing our island’s arts, crafts and gifts. We still have tables available for any interested artists or vendors,” said Richard Sikkel, one of the event organizers.

Interested vendors may contact the school at 323-STAR (323-7827).

In the past, shoppers have commented on the convenience and comfort of finding such a variety of island gifts in a single place ahead of the holidays. For parents who would like to have a little alone shopping time, the event features an arts and crafts area for children. We will watch your child and help them with an art project while you do your holiday shopping.

The daylong event is also graced by performances of various community cultural, dance, music, and martial arts groups. Groups interested in performing can call the school at 323-7827.

There will also be raffles during the day. Raffle prizes have been donated through the generosity of island businesses and vendors.

“We look forward to welcoming the community to this wonderful event,” said Sikkel. (PR)

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

