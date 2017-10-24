CNMI soccer is building a home

By
|
Posted on Oct 24 2017

Tag: , , ,

Northern Mariana Islands Football Association general secretary Ross Zapanta presents to the board of the Marianas Visitors Authority a plan to build a football complex in Koblerville, to be the home of local and international competitions. (Bea Cabrera)

The Northern Mariana Islands Football Association approached the Marianas Visitors Authority yesterday for possible assistance in the funding of the construction of the NMI Soccer Training complex in Koblerville that is intended to be the home and training ground for soccer enthusiasts in the CNMI.

The project was presented to the board of the MVA yesterday by Ross Zapanta, general secretary of the NMIFA. The complex will be built on public land.

“As the sole officiating organizer and governing body of soccer in the CNMI, which have men’s, women’s, youth, and masters teams, the project is very important to NMIFA and the CNMI government because the completion will redound to the benefit of the CNMI community,” he said.

“Our main focus is the youth in the CNMI and ultimately the health of our community,” he added.

Currently, the NMIFA has no football facility that they can call their own. They utilize the football fields in different public schools to conduct their programs and activities. Schools are being adopted by the teams of the NMIFA as their home for their training.

“Almost all public schools are playing venues of the NMIFA. Seven out nine of these schools actually have baseball fields and we are sharing the fields with the baseball teams,” Zapanta said.

“Principal leagues are held at Hopwood Middle School. Every Saturday, the men’s team and the youth team use the San Antonio and Koblerville elementary schools,” he added.

According to him, the Koblerville complex is designed to be used for international competitions, a place where local teams would have the same tools as their competitors. The facility will have better lighting, better grass for the safety of players, and proper seats for players and spectators. It is touted as a means to improve the playing level of the athletes and promote the sport to local players as well as the community.

“The complex will have one regular-sized soccer field, together with a building or stadium. The field will be covered with artificial turf that proven to be durable and easy to maintain. It is going to be covered with lighting so that league [games] and practices can be held in the evenings,” he said.

Zapanta said they have four sources of funding so far: NMIFA members, the CNMI community, private foundations, and non-profit funders (main source). “And we intend to ask the support of public agencies such as MVA,” he added.

“To cut costs, the project was divided into two phases,” Zapanta said.

Phase 1 involves installation of the artificial grass turf of 80 x 120 yards, which is projected to be done on Dec. 15, with under drainage, team benches with clear covers on the side, and lighting.

Overall, phase 1 is expected to be finished by March 2018.

“Phase 2 involves construction of the building that will have the NMIFA offices and training rooms for coaches and teams, and parking lot.”

“Phase 1 will cost $2.5 million and NMFA currently has $1.5 million from private donors. The balance is what we are working on,” he said.

MVA board chair Gloria Cavanagh said the board will study and see how MVA can help.

MVA managing director Chris Concepcion said that sports tourism is a very important part of MVA’s marketing efforts to promote the CNMI as a healthy destination for families and individuals.

“We are excited about NMIFA’s project to build the soccer complex. We do encourage them to seek funding like what [the Northern Marianas Sports Association] did for the track and field in Oleai when they secured almost a million [dollars] from the Northern Marianas Housing Corp.,” said Concepcion.”

“The MVA will see how we can support this project as $1.6 million was cut from our budget so we will have to review all our projects. We will go back to this at some time and see what we can provide to support the project,” he added.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Bea Cabrera Cabrera
Bea Cabrera O’Malley, who holds a law degree, also has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications. She has been exposed to multiple aspects of mass media, doing sales, marketing, copywriting, and photography.

Related Posts

Poker arcade operator sues govt, Zoning

Posted On Oct 24 2017
, By

Enraged!

Posted On Oct 24 2017
, By

‘Increase in local GDP translates to high demand for skilled labor’

Posted On Oct 24 2017
, By

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – Oct. 23, 2017

Posted On Oct 23 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2017

TAGA Sports

October - December 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 24, 2017

Posted On Oct 24 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 23, 2017

Posted On Oct 23 2017

Ukulele classes at JKPL

Posted On Oct 20 2017

Life and Style

IPI, groups tie up for indigenous expo

Posted On Oct 12 2017

Teaching kids about making healthy choices

Posted On Sep 29 2017

Saipan Soccer School works with your children

Posted On Sep 29 2017

Environment

Council questions impacts of marine monuments

Posted On Dec 28 2016

NOAA releases Pacific action plan for climate science

Posted On Dec 28 2016

Scientists, UOG student to explore Marianas Trench

Posted On Dec 28 2016

CAMPUS LIFE

Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 18

Posted On Oct 24 2017

Nominations sought for UOG Faculty Senate Palulap Award

Posted On Oct 23 2017

GCA students excel in impromptu speaking

Posted On Oct 20 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Marianas Beer & BBQ Festival set

Posted On Oct 23 2017

‘Delicious Guys’ savor Saipan shoot

Posted On Oct 19 2017

MVA attends PATA Travel Mart 2017

Posted On Oct 17 2017

Weather Forecast

October 24, 2017, 11:21 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 8 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 12 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 6:11 AM
sunset: 5:52 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune