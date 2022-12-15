Holiday shopping deals are here!

Share











’Tis really is the season to be jolly as holiday deals have arrived aplenty! Give your loved ones or treat yourselves to presents or feasts to remember without wrecking your budget by going over a selection of holiday shopping season deals. Hurry up, take advantage of these deals before they run out, and don’t be a last-minute shopper!

Joeten Shopping Center

From Dec. 14 to Christmas Day, Dec. 25, enjoy Joeten Shopping Center’s 12 Days of Christmas Sales Event on 12 selected items at their specified stores. Discounts and deals are available on different items daily, including U.S. Smoked Picnic Ham, Southern Comfort Traditional Eggnog, U.S. Fresh Christmas Trees, U.S. XL Fresh Eggs 1 Dozen, Honeydew, Allegra Assorted Pasta 1lb., Libby’s Vienna Sausage 4.6oz., Libby’s Pumpkin Solid 29oz., Jiffy Foil Pan 3CT., bicycles, Sumire Calrose Rice #44, BH cooking pot 8.5qt., Butterball, Nobrest, Jennie-O Whole Turkey, U.S. Choice Chill Beef Skirt Steak, Oster Blender 2 in 1 20oz., Assorted Arizona Juices and Teas 23oz., and Ace of Diamonds Tuna, 7oz.

MG Mall

Stuck on what to buy this Christmas? Make your way to MG Mall in Chalan Piao beside the Hopwood Middle School for great deals, with 10% off on all items and up to 70% off on select items. Free gift wrapping is available. Warehouse clearance sale lasts from 5pm until 8pm on Dec. 16, 17, 22, 23, and 24. Call (670) 235-0072 for more information or visit the store at Chalan Piao next to Gold Ribbon.

Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan

Have you tried out the newly opened Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan yet? Now is your chance to try it out with family on Christmas Eve with a scrumptious lunch buffet at The Terrace Restaurant from 11am to 2pm for $40 and 50% off children ages 4 to 11. For the Christmas Eve dinner, stop by from 5:30pm to 9:30pm for $64 and $25 per child. On Christmas Day, swing by The Terrace Restaurant again for a brunch buffet from 11am to 2pm for $75 and $25 per child. For Christmas dinner, it’s $65 and $25 per child starting at 5:30pm to 9:30pm. Christmas Day lunch and dinner are inclusive of selected beers, white/red wine, sparkling wine, soft drinks, tea and coffee. Call (670)234-6414 for reservations.

Aqua Resort Club Saipan



Feast at Aqua Resort Club Saipan’s Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet from 6pm to 9pm for $60 and $30 per child. Want dinner and a show? Come on down to their Sunset BBQ Dinner Show from 6pm to 8pm, featuring live Polynesian Fire Dance Show by Tasi & the Ali’is. On Christmas Day, make your way to their Christmas Day Brunch from 11am to 2pm for $60 ($49 locals) and $30 ($24.50 locals) per child. For Christmas dinner from 6pm to 9pm, try it out for $60 ($49 locals) and $30 ($24.50 locals) per child as well. Book either of these by Dec. 19 for extra savings! Try out Christmas at Kevin’s on either Christmas Eve dinner or Christmas Day dinner from 6pm to 10pm, for a tasty Chef’s special Holiday Set Menu & Wine Flight, $100 per person. Call (670) 322-1232 for reservations.

Hyatt Regency Saipan

Ride a canoe into 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Saipan Beach on Dec. 31 with free canoe rides by 500 Sails from 11am to 2pm. For New Year’s Eve dinner, head into Giovanni’s from 6pm to 9pm for $65 per person, or $59 for Club at the Hyatt members. It’s inclusive of free-flowing beverage package of red/white/sparkling wine/beer. Count the new year down with event host Brad Ruszala at the Hyatt for the New Year’s Eve Countdown. Alcohol is available for $5 each, which you can chug down as you wait for the fireworks display over Hyatt beach and the hotel. For every $25 purchase, bearer gets one raffle ticket. VIP tables are available for only $180 for six persons, inclusive of one bottle of sparkling wine, one bottle of vodka and mixer (cranberry juice, soda; water and Coke), six cans of beer, nuts, and seven raffle tickets. Win fantastic prizes in the raffle draws and dance to the live music performance by the High Tide Band and exhilarating countdown music by DJ Big Ken!

Island Skin Solutions

Treat yourself or your loved one’s skin with Saipan’s Premier Medical Spa at Island Skin Solutions. Services available are Picosecond Laser Treatment, Medical-Grade Chemical Peels, Microneedling, Hydrafacial, Laser Hair Removal, Botox & Dermal Fillers, and professional skincare products. Gift certificates are available! Text (670) 285-0783 or visit their Facebook page, Island Skin Solutions, for more information. For appointments call 670-323-9000, located at the Marina Heights II building, first floor.

Namaste Beautiful Salon & Spa

Self-care is always in and now more affordable with a 15% off all regular services at Namaste Beautiful Salon & Spa ​​located in Unit 1 USL Bldg., on Middle Road, Gualo Rai. Savings are valid until Jan. 15, 2023. Call (670) 233-9642 for appointments.

Fuji Aire

Looking to cool your house down this holiday season and for the coming summer? Visit Fuji Aire’s grand opening this Sunday, Dec. 17, on Middle Road, Chalan Laulau. Fuji Aire air conditioners, with the best quality, two-year full machine warranty, and five-year warranty for compressors, are available. Call (670) 235-3288 for more information.

Dial Rent-to-Own

With a wide range of electronics, from cell phones, televisions, speakers, tablets, to video game consoles, you are sure to find a gift for your tech-savvy friend or family member! For more information, call (670) 234 RENT on Middle Road or (670) 234-DIAL in Chalan Kanoa.

CK Smokehouse

Steaks? Barbecue? Salad? Happy hour? Check out CK Smokehouse for your smoked meat needs. They accept private parties and orders of party trays. Business hours are from Monday through Thursday and Sunday from 5pm to 7pm; and on Friday and Saturday from 5pm to 9pm, enjoy the food with live music. Call (670) 234-3331.

International Roller Skates

Let the good times roll at the International Roller Skate rink in San Antonio. Roll your way into the holiday season and next year with their operation hours from Tuesday to Friday, 5pm to 8pm; one session on Saturday and Sunday from 2pm to 4pm; two sessions from 4:30pm to 6:30pm; and three sessions from 7pm to 9pm. Want the whole place to yourself? They accept private parties, with reservations required a week in advance. Call (670) 235-3313 or (670) 235-2560 or email saipanwinner15@gmail.com. Check out their Facebook page at International Roller Skates-Saipan, or Instagram @rollersk8_saipan.

Lollipops

Get the gift your children have on their wish list—or for those who are kids at heart, as you enjoy 10% to 20% off clothing and toys from Dec. 16 to 24. Holiday hours are from Monday to Saturday, 9am to 8pm. Call (670) 234-8040 for more information.

Girl Talk

Have a tween girl in your life? Take a look at Girl Talk boutique for gift ideas and with their 10% to 15% off clothing and toys from Dec. 16 to 24, you’re sure to find some! Check them out at the FISG Bldg., Micro Beach Road, next to Poki Yaki. Holiday hours are Monday to Saturday, 11am to 6pm and closed on Sunday. Call (670) 233-8050 for more information.