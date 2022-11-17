Hollywood filmmaker Krevoy seeks to create local film industry

Share











At the invitation of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, Hollywood filmmaker Brad Krevoy, who has produced many successful holiday movies, is arriving on Saipan this Monday to kick off a plan to create a film industry in the CNMI by developing a movie studio, a development that according Northern Marianas College president Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero, is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the local talents in the Marianas that will have a huge multiplier effect on on the economy.

At a press conference in the governor’s office conference room yesterday afternoon, some of Krevoy’s movies were shown on a TV screen.

Krevoy is the founder and chairman/chief executive officer of Motion Picture Corporation of America, a leading Hollywood company well-known for creating commercial motion pictures.

Krevoy’s Dumb and Dumber comedy movie starred by then-rising star Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels was a blockbuster in 1994.

Krevoy has become known lately as producer of Christmas-themed entertainment. He produced many holiday movies, including Netflix movies such as A Christmas Melody starring Mariah Carey, Christmas Prince trilogy, and the Princess Switch.

Torres said Krevoy’s movie studio will create new jobs for local residents and produce a minimum of 20 motion pictures in the next five years.

“These productions will not only create training for film school students and permanent jobs in the production industry, but will also promote tourism, the diversification of the local economy, and support additional jobs in the CNMI,” Torres said.

Not only will Krevoy’s investment in a film industry in the CNMI benefit the existing and aspiring filmmakers, but it will also generate revenue for government and expand job opportunities for the entire community, Torres added..

The governor said the investment will also positively impact and boost the CNMI’s tourism industry because of the exposure the Commonwealth will receive from films made on the islands.

Torres said the government and NMC are not paying for Krevoy’s visit.

The governor’s office quoted Krevoy as saying that he has shot movies all over the world, but he has never been to a location with more natural beauty than the CNMI.

“I’m very excited to be starting this venture with Gov. Torres, and know, with the people of Saipan and the CNMI, we will be able to share all that the islands have to offer,” Krevoy said.

Torres said he met the filmmaker on several occasions and that they have been communicating for the last couple of years.

He said he has invited Krevoy numerous times to visit the CNMI but it took this long for him to make a decision because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Torres said he invited Krevoy again over the summer to invest here in the CNMI.

Torres said there is so much potential here in the CNMI and the other exciting for him is working with Deleon Guerrero and see the CNMI’s media and film program grow.

“For me, it’s just the opportunity for all of us,” the governor added.

Torres said they are excited for Krevoy to come here to the CNMI and make an investment.

“He’ll be coming here on Monday and we have some special activities for him,” Torres said.

Deleon Guerrero said Krevoy has over 30 years of experience in Hollywood films and TV.

“He’s a titan of Hollywood. He launched the careers of many amazing performers and filmmakers, including Jim Carrey with film like Dumb and Dumber,” Deleon Guerrero said.

He said Krevoy also worked in serious drama and also has become sort of the king of Christmas comedies.

The NMC president said it’s quite incredible that Krevoy is going to come here because he is a sought-after filmmaker around the world.

“And everywhere he goes, he gets welcomed. They roll out the red carpet. And of all the places in the world he’s chosen to do his filmmaking, he is choosing to come here. And that is simply amazing,” Deleon Guerrero said.

He said the timing couldn’t be better because what the people have seen in the past few years is a thriving filmmaking and content creation community here in the Northern Marianas.

He noted, among others, Grace Christian Academy student Elijah Joshua Pajarillaga’s short film that won the Best Made in the Marianas award at the 2022 Guam International Film Festival.

“We’re seeing more and more of our people here in the Northern Marianas getting into the art of videography, and telling stories through film and TV,” he said.

Deleon Guerrero said they’re very excited at NMC because they had a chance to introduce to the community this craft by producing the broadcast for the Pacific Mini Games. What they did was they took about 100 people and trained them within a matter of weeks on how to do livestreaming that is up to Olympics standards.

“And a lot of these young people and older people up until the Pacific Mini Games—many of them had never actually touched a video camera. But by the end of the Games, they were streaming cameras, multiple cameras running it through video switchboard, streaming that online, adding graphic overlays,” Deleon Guerrero said.

He said the CNMI has an emerging capacity to accommodate the film industry and that it’s very much aligned with what they’re planning at NMC, which is to launch a media and film program. He said they have been working on the program for about a year now, and that they’re going to speed it up because they know that there’s going to be a demand for crew members, for cast members, for production assistants, and for grips for camera people.

“We look forward to training the local workforce to meet that demand. Not only is this timely, this is fitting for who we are as a Commonwealth because one thing about the people of the Commonwealth and its many different cultures is that we’re storytellers,” he said.

Deleon Guerrero said with a movie studio here, the CNMI is going to have an opportunity to take and harness all of that talent and creativity and put it on international platform.

“And what an incredible opportunity for the people of the Northern Marianas. I have to kind of pinch myself. I can’t believe this is happening,” he said.