NMTech certifies 12 DOC participants 

By
|
Posted on Nov 18 2022

Tag:
Share

Northern Marianas Technical Institute chief executive officer Jodina Attao speaks at the awarding ceremony for the 12 individuals from the Department of Corrections Outreach Program who were presented with a nationally recognized construction certificates last Tuesday at the Garapan Central Park. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The Northern Marianas Technical Institute awarded 12 inmates from the Department of Corrections Outreach Program with a nationally recognized construction certification last Tuesday at an awarding ceremony at the Garapan Central Park.

This Construction: CORE Fundamentals certificate is accredited in the United States by the National Center for Construction in Education and Research or NCCER.

In the past year, inmates participated in classes at the Department of Corrections Outreach Center led by NMTech instructor Luis Deleon Guerrero. The completed program is a prerequisite for the Construction Trades curricula that is offered at NMTech. This cohort will be advancing to Electrical Level 1 in spring 2023.

In September last year, NMTech and DOC signed a memorandum of agreement to invest in individuals eligible for the DOC Outreach Program in an effort to decrease recidivism and increase future job opportunities as inmates reintegrate into the community.

“This pilot program could not have been possible without the collective efforts of multiple agencies—special thanks to the Northern Marianas Housing Corp. for funding the Workforce Development Training Scholarship Program, an in-house financial aid opportunity for construction courses, DOC Commissioner Wally Villagomez, Sgt. Jeff Quitugua, the rest of the DOC team for their unending support, our NMTech team for coordination efforts, the families and community partners for making this event a huge success,” said NMTech.

Another awards ceremony for 70 NMTech students who have completed the courses on Automotive Technology, Culinary Arts, Hotel and Restaurant, and Construction will be held at the Garapan Central Park next week Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 5:30pm.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Inmate sues DOC officials for allegedly failing to provide him with medical care

Posted On Nov 01 2022
, By
0

38 graduate from DOC’s 9th Cycle academy

Posted On Oct 07 2022
, By
0

Court urged to suppress statements made to DOC officers

Posted On Sep 30 2022
, By
0

DOC’s armory room inspected, CCTVs found operational

Posted On Sep 01 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you intend to participate in the runoff election on Nov. 25?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Notices

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 18, 2022

Posted On Nov 18 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 15, 2022

Posted On Nov 15 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 11, 2022

Posted On Nov 11 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

November 18, 2022, 5:45 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:20 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune