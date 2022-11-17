NMTech certifies 12 DOC participants 

Share











The Northern Marianas Technical Institute awarded 12 inmates from the Department of Corrections Outreach Program with a nationally recognized construction certification last Tuesday at an awarding ceremony at the Garapan Central Park.

This Construction: CORE Fundamentals certificate is accredited in the United States by the National Center for Construction in Education and Research or NCCER.

In the past year, inmates participated in classes at the Department of Corrections Outreach Center led by NMTech instructor Luis Deleon Guerrero. The completed program is a prerequisite for the Construction Trades curricula that is offered at NMTech. This cohort will be advancing to Electrical Level 1 in spring 2023.

In September last year, NMTech and DOC signed a memorandum of agreement to invest in individuals eligible for the DOC Outreach Program in an effort to decrease recidivism and increase future job opportunities as inmates reintegrate into the community.

“This pilot program could not have been possible without the collective efforts of multiple agencies—special thanks to the Northern Marianas Housing Corp. for funding the Workforce Development Training Scholarship Program, an in-house financial aid opportunity for construction courses, DOC Commissioner Wally Villagomez, Sgt. Jeff Quitugua, the rest of the DOC team for their unending support, our NMTech team for coordination efforts, the families and community partners for making this event a huge success,” said NMTech.

Another awards ceremony for 70 NMTech students who have completed the courses on Automotive Technology, Culinary Arts, Hotel and Restaurant, and Construction will be held at the Garapan Central Park next week Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 5:30pm.