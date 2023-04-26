‘Hollywood’ tops ATV Enduro race

Christian “Hollywood” Camacho (aboard his 2019 YFZ450R) poses with Guam’s James Lujan after the duo topped the ATV Enduro race of the 40th Smokin’ Wheels last Sunday at the Guam International Raceway.  (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Christian “Hollywood” Camacho was a blockbuster hit in the 40th Smokin’ Wheels after teaming up with Guam’s James Lujan to top the ATV Enduro race last Sunday, April 23, at the Guam International Raceway.  

The 38-year-old and Lujan completed 35 grueling laps in 2:04:17.417 to beat the tandems of George Santos and Pierre Banes (2:05:04.598) and Tatsuhiko Hosoda and Bob Bucek (2:04:28.455).

“I partnered up with one of Guam’s top riders, James Lujan, for the endurance race. Since Japan’s top pro riders partnered up, we figured why not make it One Marianas and challenge them. It paid off as we both knew when to switch off and push where we needed to push,” Camacho told Saipan Tribune in a social media message.

He said the Enduro track was very challenging since there was nothing like that on Saipan to practice on. The 40th Smokin’ Wheels was also the first time Camacho aboard his trusty 2019 YFZ450R competed off-island in motocross.

“The toughest part of the race was that the track kept changing. Each rider had their lines and would mess up my lines. I got buckled a couple of times and almost flew off my bike, but I held on tight and was able to save what would’ve been a crash.”

Camacho said he and Lujan’s win in the ATV Enduro wouldn’t have been possible if it hadn’t been for their excellent pit crew. 

“They are what got us in and out of the pits. Even the MRA president was getting his hands dirty just to get us out as quickly as possible,” he said. 

Camahco then thanked his wife, parents, and the Marianas Racing Association board and membership for making their trip to Guam and competing in the 40th Smokin’ Wheels possible. 

“First of all, I want to thank the Lord for keeping me and the other riders safe. I also want to thank my beautiful wife, Monica, and our kids, who are my No. 1 supporters, my parents who continue to support and push me, but also, make sure I do it safely, and my in-laws who took care of our kids while we were away. And I can’t forget Team Saipan and Team Guam.”

The 40th Smokin’ Wheels was the toughest race he’s ever been involved in, admitted Camacho, as he went up against international riders.

“Hopefully, within the next couple of years, we can have such an event as big as this and be able to invite international riders as well.”

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

