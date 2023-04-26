23 vendors for Taste of the Marianas in June 2023

File photo shows the Cup Bab booth welcoming patrons at the 23rd Annual Taste of the Marianas International Food Festival & Beer Garden on June 18, 2022, at Garapan Fishing Base, Saipan. (MVA)

Twenty-one food vendors and two drink vendors will be featured at the 24th Annual Taste of the Marianas International Food Festival & Beer Garden slated every Saturday evening in June 2023 at Garapan Fishing Base in Saipan.

The annual festival, organized by the Marianas Visitors Authority, features highlights of the various cuisine found in the multicultural Marianas. Participating food vendors this year will be Chagi Norf, Chow Time, Cristiano’s, Furusato, Herman’s Modern Bakery, Islands Grinz, Java Joe’s, Kamakazee’s, Kinpachi Restaurant, Korean BAB, Loco Taco, Majesty Restaurant, Matty’s BBQ, Pho Tam, Plumeria Steakhouse, Shirley’s Coffee Shop, Surf Club/Great Harvest, T-Bar, The Hut, Tyler’s Gelatte Stone, and Vi-lynn’s BBQ. Drink vendors are Marpac and Westco.

“We’re looking forward to another great Taste of the Marianas this year, thanks to the enthusiastic support of our vendors,” said MVA Community Projects manager Martin Duenas. “We are also bringing back this year some contests and demonstrations of Chamorro and Carolinian food for a full gourmet experience, no pun intended.”

This year’s festival will be held on June 3, 10, 17, and 24, 2023, in part to coincide with a large influx of visitors anticipated for the Oceania Athletics Association Masters Championship 2023 in late June. The festival will feature affordable dishes from local hotels and restaurants, live entertainment, and arts and crafts sales from 6pm to 10pm nightly and until 11pm on the final night.

For more information or for vendor inquires, contact MVA Community Projects specialist Ray Villagomez at rvillagomez@mymarians.com or 664-3200. (MVA)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

