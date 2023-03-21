Hopwood dominates statewide thespian competition

Share











Hopwood Middle School’s Junior International Thespian Society team won in all events at the statewide Junior International Thespian Society competition last March 18, giving them the opportunity to represent CNMI at the nationals in June this year.

The HMS Thespian representatives include Paula Marie Surima (Monologue), Jim Sison and Seano Pangilinan (Duet Acting), Alyana Marie Rotap (Solo Musical Performance), and the team of Princess Rigua and Lurlene Odal (Duet Musical).

As regional winners, they will represent CNMI in the International Thespian Society Festival, slated for June 19-23, to be held on the University of Indiana campus in Bloomington.

The regionals last March 18, held at Hopwood Middle School, involved both public and private schools and had students competing throughout the school year in a variety of theatrical categories, in order to qualify for the regional meet.

Hopwood Middle School thanked its coaches, Janet Sablan and Jesse Sablan, for their dedication and guidance throughout the school year.

The International Thespian Society, founded in 1929, consists of troupes from various schools. For more information about the International Thespian Society, visit: https://schooltheatre.org/about/ (PR)