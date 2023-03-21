Saipan Humane Society seeks sponsors for veterinary clinic

Check out the Saipan Mayor’s Animal Shelter if you are looking to adopt a dog. There are many friendly pups looking for a home! (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Saipan Humane Society, a new nonprofit organization developed by Lauren Cabrera of Boonie Flight Project and Guam Animals In Need, is seeking sponsors to assist with startup costs for a veterinary clinic and hosting of visiting veterinarians.

“The No. 1 cause of animal suffering in the CNMI is overpopulation. Too many animals, and not enough homes or resources to care for them. Our primary goal is to provide large-scale spay/neuter services to sustainably reduce the population, and also bring other specialty services to our islands,” said Cabrera.

Cabrera is no stranger to large spay/neuter clinics. Through her work with Guam Animals In Need, she helped revive the low-cost spay/neuter clinic there and planned clinics serving 60-80 animals per day. “I’m lucky to have the support and mentorship of some amazing veterinarians based [in] Guam, and access to a wide network of resources and knowledge to being here,” she said.

Saipan Humane Society is seeking sponsorships for their clinic to fund the purchase of necessary surgical equipment, including an anesthesia machine, surgical instruments, and medication. SHS is also requesting sponsors for a dental machine, centrifuge for spinning blood, and phone plans.

Additionally, SHS would like to put together a welcoming package for volunteer veterinarians. “These vets could be making money stateside, but choose to volunteer their time to help us. I want to show how much the community appreciates them,” she says.

SHS is requesting various donations such as lunches for clinic volunteers/vets, and vouchers for meals and fun activities.

SHS has veterinarian teams coming for spay/neuter clinics in April, May, and June. To get on the waitlist, go to www.tinyurl.com/saipanspay

To reach out regarding sponsorship, donations, or volunteering, email saipanhumane@gmail.com.

Check out the Saipan Mayor's Animal Shelter if you are looking to adopt a dog. There are many friendly pups looking for a home!

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
