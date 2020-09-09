Hopwood sees fewer students

By
|
Posted on Sep 10 2020
Share

Following a Board of Education-mandated rezoning that was designed to decongest public school populations, Hopwood Middle School saw a large decrease in its number of students this school year.

Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada said there are now 700 students at the middle school compared to the 900 students that Hopwood used to have, and parents are happy about the development.

He added that parents, who were instructed to go to the old Hopwood site in Afetnas to register their children, got the chance to see how far the school’s renovations have come, and that they reportedly liked what they saw because “the smaller the population of the school, the better.” Hopwood was one of the schools that sustained a lot of damage during the onslaught of Super Typhoon Yutu in October 2018.

Ada said that the school’s smaller population means fewer students in a classroom, which will help teachers pay more attention to students.

Additionally, Ada said that teachers are excited about this school year, but many want to go back to face-to-face instruction. He said not everyone is moving along “at the same rate” and that there are teachers who have accepted and are making the best of it, but some are still “stuck” on the old ways and still want to go back.

“Until they let that go and say, ‘You know what, I’m going to face this challenge, I’m going to make the best of it.’ [When] they do that, then they’ll be happier,” said Ada.

The other areas for rezoning are As Terlaje, Kannat Tabla, Chalan Kiya-Mobil upwards, As Lito, Finasisu, and Joeten-Dandan. The middle school students in these areas will now have to attend classes at the Dandan Middle School instead of Hopwood.

Hopwood underwent reconstruction after the demolition of Super Typhoon Yutu in 2018. After the storm, the campus was deemed “inappropriate” because it lacked the facilities that would create a safe environment for students to continue their studies.

At the time, the school’s Parent-Teacher Student Association pointed out that the temporary campus lacked what the old campus had, which was a stage, sports and recreational areas, restrooms, etc.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

September 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 3, 2020

Posted On Sep 03 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 7, 2020

Posted On Aug 07 2020

Community Briefs - July 28, 2020

Posted On Jul 28 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Gulf Fritillary: Passion for butterflies

Posted On Sep 10 2020
TanHoldings

TanHoldings launches employee anti-littering campaign

Posted On Sep 10 2020

Let’s talk crap: How fecal waste contaminates CNMI waters

Posted On Sep 03 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

September 10, 2020, 3:35 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
31°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 2 m/s E
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:22 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune