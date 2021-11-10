Hotel occupancy at 33% in Oct.

The Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands reported 33% average occupancy rate among its 11 member hotels for October 2021. The figure is over seven times higher compared to October 2020, with 14,074 room nights sold this October compared to 2,118 rooms last October.

The occupancy rates do not include hotel room rentals at Kanoa Resort and Pacific Islands Club Saipan related to COVID-19 quarantine accommodations.

A total of 14,074 of 42,282 available room nights sold during the month. Average room rates were $136.10 compared to $148.22 last October.

“The increase in hotel occupancy we’re starting to see is largely due to the Tourism Resumption Investment Plan being implemented with South Korea by the Marianas Visitors Authority,” said HANMI chairwoman Gloria Cavanagh. “While 33% occupancy is still critically low for hotels, it is a solid start for the resumption of tourism to the Marianas. We would be in much worse shape if TRIP had not been implemented, and all our hotelier members are looking forward to the continued safe reopening of other markets to bring employees back to work and to generate more revenue for the government.”

Cavanagh is also vice chairwoman of the MVA.

Hotels included in HANMI’s monthly statistical report are Aqua Resort Club, Aquarius Beach Tower, Century Hotel, GrandVrio Resort Saipan, Fiesta Resort & Spa (now the Crowne Plaza), Hyatt Regency Saipan, Kanoa Resort Saipan, Kensington Hotel Saipan, LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort, Saipan World Resort, and PIC.

HANMI was established in 1985 as a professional forum for the hospitality industry of the Marianas. HANMI also makes regular charitable donations to support non-profit organizations and tourism-related government projects. (PR)

