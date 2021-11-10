CNMI COVID case total now 369

Share











The CNMI’s COVID-19 case total is now 369, with another nine individuals identified as positive, according to a Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. news release Tuesday night.

The CHCC statement said the nine new cases were found through travel testing and contact tracing on Nov. 8 and that all nine have been quarantined and are being monitored.

Since Oct. 28, there have been 78 new cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI: 60 identified through contact tracing, 11 through community-based testing, and seven through travel testing. Also, 629 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Nov. 8 comprising travel and surveillance testing, CHCC said.

In related news, COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 are now available on Tinian and Rota. On Tinian, vaccines for this age group took place yesterday at the Tinian Health Center. On Rota, child vaccines were administered yesterday at the Rota Health Center, and more child vaccines will be administered tomorrow again at the RHC from 8:30am to 10:30am.

CHCC said that parents must register for their children, and can do so by filling out all necessary forms found on vaccinatecnmi.com. CHCC also asks parents to bring a government ID or birth certificate at the time of registration.

CHCC’s Communicable Disease Investigation/ Inspection team has already reached out to those who were in closest contact with the new positive cases and that the team will continue its efforts “until all probable cases are identified and tested.”

CHCC also said its contact tracers have reached out to contacts who are deemed high risk, and that “the associated risk of infection depends on the level of exposure, which will, in turn, determine the type of monitoring.” CHCC added that establishing the level of exposure can be difficult and requires investigation.

For individuals in the community experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, and new loss of taste or smell, CHCC asks those concerned to see their healthcare providers or call the CHCC Tele-Triage hotline at 670-233-2067.