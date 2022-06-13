Hotel occupancy in the CNMI at 31% in May

Posted on Jun 14 2022

The Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands reported 31% average occupancy rate among its 12 member-hotels in May 2022, compared to 12% average occupancy in May 2021.

A total of 13,940 of 45,224 available room nights sold during May 2022, compared to 4,107 of 35,866 available rooms sold in May 2021. Average room rates were $140.28 compared to $143.21 last May.

“With the lifting of further travel restrictions in South Korea recently, May was another month of small gains for hotel occupancy in the Marianas, and we anticipate June to also be slightly stronger due to the Pacific Mini Games,” said HANMI chair Ivan Quichocho. “However, in order to continue this forward momentum toward economic recovery, it is imperative to ensure that the Marianas Visitors Authority receives significant funding in the new fiscal year to continue its marketing and promotions in Korea, Japan—which should start direct flights to Saipan this summer—Taiwan, and other markets. This is the only way to continue Marianas economic recovery as competing destinations also open up.”

Quichocho is also a member of the MVA board of directors.

Hotels included in HANMI’s monthly statistical report are Aqua Resort Club, Aquarius Beach Tower, Century Hotel, GrandVrio Resort Saipan, Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, Hyatt Regency Saipan, Kanoa Resort Saipan, Kensington Hotel Saipan, LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort, Saipan World Resort, Surfrider Resort Hotel, and Pacific Islands Club Saipan. The occupancy rates do not include venue rentals at Kanoa Resort Saipan for government COVID-19 quarantine accommodations.

HANMI was was established in 1985 as a professional forum for the hospitality industry of the Marianas. HANMI also makes regular charitable donations to support non-profit organizations and tourism-related government projects. (HANMI)

