CWA launches women entrepreneurship trainings

Posted on Jun 14 2022

Some of the 20 women entrepreneurs who are taking part in the CNMI Women’s Association’s Women Entrepreneurs Project on the first day or the trainings. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The CNMI Women’s Association launched its “Women Entrepreneurs Project” last June 8 to provide entrepreneurial workshops, resources, tools and business networking support to promote and encourage more local women to pursue business ownership.

Twenty women have registered for the first cohort of trainings, which will take place at the CWA Women’s Center on Capital Hill. Trainings launched on June 8 and will continue on June 15, 22, 29, and July 6.

Hey topics have been lined up to walk each participant in completing their business plan. Other key components of the trainings also include topics like financing, marketing and growing a small business.

“The first training day on Wednesday…was quite exciting, especially seeing the beautiful faces of the ladies and matching them with the names registered for the WEP. It’s finally happening,” said Dorina Iginoef, the CWA acting administrator and WEP program assistant.

“The experience was incredibly positive. It was an exciting moment when all the women and the speakers were all engaged. I loved every second. Meeting others with the same goals as mine was amazing,” said Valentina Rivera, a business owner and cohort 1 WEP participant.

The second training day is on Wednesday, June 15, at the Women’s Center. It will focus on “How to Finance your Business.” Key guest speakers are from banking institutions, Marie Coleman from the Commonwealth Economic Development Authority, and Jesse Taisague from the Department of Commerce.

The other training days are on June 22, which will focus on “Marketing Your Business,” on June 29 focusing on “Growing your Business” and with a wrap up on July 6 with each participant sharing their business plan.

CWA has been working closely with the Northern Marianas College’s CNMI Small Business Development Center Network on this and looks forward to collaborating and coordinating with other entities like the CEDA, Department of Commerce, banking institutions and other entities these next weeks ahead and beyond as the Women Entrepreneur Project develops itself long term.

The Women Entrepreneurs Project came about due in large part to a two-year grant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

CWA is a federally recognized tax exempt 501(c)3 non- profit organization that was established in 2011 and is governed by a seven-member board.

This is the WEP’s first cohort of many more that CWA looks forward helping sustain and growing long-term, especially with close collaborations and partnerships with key contacts and entities like NMC’s SBDCN.

For more information, contact CWA at (670) 233-8978, via email at cnmiwomen@gmail.com or via Facebook @cnmiwomen. (Saipan Tribune)

Saipan Tribune

