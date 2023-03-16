House approves proposed NMI Rules of Guardianship Procedure

Marissa Renee Flores

The House of Representatives approved last week the House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee’s recommendation to accept the Judicial Branch’s proposed NMI Judiciary Rules of Guardianship Procedure.

JGO Committee chair Rep. Marissa Renee Flores stated in the report that during the public comment section of the JGO meeting last Feb. 15, three representatives from the NMI Judiciary informed the committee that the proposed rules have already existed previously in their Rules of Probate Procedure, but the Judiciary felt it was necessary to extract these rules from the Rules of Probate Procedure and establish them as a standalone set.

These NMI Judiciary representatives further informed the committee that such rules are in accordance with the Commonwealth Code pertaining to guardianships, Flores said.

In extracting and forming the proposed Guardianship Procedures, the Judiciary did make some changes to Rule 2 (petition or motion for appointment) to promote expediency and cases would not be put on hold waiting for a separate action to determine guardianship, Flores said. (Ferdie de la Torre)

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

