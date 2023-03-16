NMTech-OVR partnership aids those with developmental disabilities

Share











The Northern Marianas Technical Institute has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation to ensure that individuals with developmental disabilities and their families get to have the same opportunities as others in the community.

The MOU was signed by NMTech CEO Jodina Attao and OVR director James Rayphand, alongside Arlene Yamagishi and Sam Santos from OVR.

A news release yesterday stated that working with OVR will allow a smooth and hassle-free transition for consumers to take classes at NMTech. OVR will cover the tuition for consumers to receive educational training and possible job placement services in the career technical field.

NMTech is taking this action as part of the celebration of March as Developmental Disabilities Month Awareness Month and ensures that individuals with developmental disabilities and their families have these equitable opportunities in place.

Many people with disabilities are interested in trade classes such as automotive technology and culinary arts. NMTech has two consumers that are currently taking classes. NMTech is also working with Center for Living Independently and Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority to support consumers. (PR)