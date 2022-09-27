‘House budget bill irresponsible, borders on negligence’

By
|
Posted on Sep 28 2022
Share

Edwin P. Aldan

Tinian Mayor Edwin P. Aldan said Friday that essentially the House of Representatives’ version of the budget bill for the government’s operations in Fiscal Year 2023 as it pertains to Tinian is irresponsible and borders on negligence.

Speaking during a budget hearing held in the Tinian courthouse, Aldan said the House bill version terminates current Tinian municipality employees and reduces the municipality’s operations to a level that will definitely affect safety of the people and the delivery of the essential public services.

Aldan said there are only seven days from Friday from the end of fiscal year and that tremendous pressure  will be placed on the legislature to pass a budget  on time to prevent a partial government shutdown.

“I would like to ask the Senate to rise above the politics and prioritize continuing employment of the people to a level where we can effectively deliver public services,” he said.

Last Aug. 27, the House passed a budget bill to appropriate $109.7 million out of $150.4 million in total budgetary resources, and $52.6 million from the American Rescue Plan Act funds, for government operations in FY  2023.

With the backing of their legal counsel Joe Bermudes’ opinion, stating, among other things, that it is only the governor who has the authority to allocate or expend ARPA funds, the Senate on Friday unanimously passed their version of a budget bill.

Speaking before the Senate voted to pass their version of the budget, Aldan said as a former member of the Legislature, he truly understands the politics behind the formulation and passing of the budget during an election year.

However, Aldan said, there should never be any reason for political differences to cause the termination and financial hardship of current government employees.

Unfortunately, he said, this is exactly what the House’s version of the budget is.

The mayor said that, last Sept. 16, the House Ways and Means Committee had a press conference justifying their budget.

He said in that press conference, the House majority said that their budget will not have an effect on existing employees of Tinian and Rota.

Aldan said the House majority members continue to defend the budget to the media insisting that they did their due diligence in formulating this budget.

“As the mayor of Tinian, I can state with absolute certainty that this is not correct,” said the mayor as he cited two examples to prove that the House did not do their due diligence.

He said first, the House version gives the Department of Commerce three full time employees, but the Tinian Commerce has four FTEs since the beginning of FY 2022.

Aldan said under the House’s version, those civil service employees will be terminated on Oct. 1st.

He said second, the House version of the budget provides  the Tinian Mayor’s Office 140 FTEs.

He said, however, the mayor’s office has 123 filled FTEs if the Legislature would pass the House version.

Aldan said it is clear  that the House did not do due diligence as it pertains to Tinian’s current employees.

“If the House version is passed, it will have dire consequences to many Tinian government employees  and their families, which is totally unacceptable,” he said.

The mayor also noted that the House’s version reduced the Tinian Department of Public Safety budget by nearly $600,000 or 35%.

“Again, I can’t comprehend how such a drastic cut to the most  essential department makes any sense,” Aldan said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 28, 2022, 6:12 AM
Clear
Clear
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 1 m/s E
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:09 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune