Sablan: OAG says no enactment of law required over ARPA

Sen. Vinnie F. Sablan (R-Saipan) disclosed yesterday afternoon that the Office of the Attorney General provided a letter to the House of Representatives, stating that for the Commonwealth to receive funds under the American Rescue Plan Act, an enactment of Commonwealth law is not required.

At the senators’ press conference in the Senate chamber, Sablan said with the OAG’s letter, it was then that the Executive Branch and the Torres administration went ahead and started to expend ARPA funds in satisfying the requirements of the ARPA spending plan that was approved by the U.S. Treasury.

In the slide presentation, Sablan noted that the House also had a separate legislation last year to appropriate ARPA funds in its entirety when the ARPA funds were initiated and given to the CNMI government.

Aside from Sablan, Sens. Karl King-Nabors (R-Tinian) and Francisco Q. Cruz (R-Tinian) also held a slide presentation about the Senate’s budget bill version during the press briefing. Senate Fiscal Affairs Committee chair Sen. Victor B. Hocog (R-Rotra) also explained what the Senate and the House did in coming up with their respective budget bills.

Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) explained why they called a press conference as he also thanked minority members Sens. Teresita A. Santos (Ind-Rota) and Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) for voting “yes” on the Senate’s budget bill version.

“Although they did have some questions, at the end of the day they agreed with the product of the Fiscal Affairs Committee,” Hofschneider said.

Sablan said Torres identified $32 million in ARPA funds in the FY 2023 budget, but the House allocated an additional $20 million totaling $52 million in ARPA funds.

Sablan said Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig clarified during the Senate session that the $20 million allocated by the House from the Medicaid reimbursement is no longer available.

He said funds were used to issue a second stimulus for the CNMI, which was highly encouraged and supported by the House to provide additional assistance in the community.

Sablan said Atalig also acknowledged that it is a requirement for the state to submit a spending plan, for reporting purposes, to the U.S. Treasury on a quarterly basis detailing how funds are being spent in the Commonwealth in accordance with the ARPA guidelines.

Saipan Tribune will publish more information about the Senate press conference today, Thursday.