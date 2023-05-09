House committee authorizes Yumul to issue subpoena, letters for info

By
|
Posted on May 10 2023

Tag:
Share

Ralph N. Yumul

Members of the House of Representatives Special Committee on Federal Assistance and Disaster Related Funding agreed yesterday to authorize their chairman, Rep. Ralph N. Yumul (Ind-Saipan), to issue what’s referred to as 1309 letters and subpoenas in connection with their investigation into the Torres administration’s Building Optimism, Opportunity and Stability Together Program, as well as the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

A Letter 1309 in the Commonwealth Code refers to the acquisition of information by other lawful means.

At the special committee’s meeting in the House chamber, members approved vice chair Rep. Edwin K. Propst’s (D-Saipan) motion to request that Yumul receive from the House speaker all communications and bills that are related to federal assistance that are referred to the committee.

Yumul said they are not calendaring anything right now and that he will issue a communication should they amend the ground rules. He said the House legal counsel sent a draft form of the ground rules, but they just need to finalize it.

Rep. Blas Jonathan T. Attao (Ind-Saipan) said it should be a generalized ground rules because the rules may change as they move on in this process.

Attao said the one rule for sure that he will recommend to the committee is that any media coverage shall go directly to Yumul or his designee. Attao said no other member of the committee should be talking to the media.

Rep. Marissa Renee Flores (Ind-Saipan) supports Attao’s recommendation. Flores said watching the previous 22nd Legislature’s hearings on BOOST Program showed a lot of information that were passed out that should have been confidential. Somehow the confidential information leaked, Flores said, causing misconception or people to draw their own conclusion on an investigation that was ongoing.

Flores said she also supports Attao’s recommendation to have a generalized ground rules, specifically on how to address the media.

Acting House speaker Joel Camacho (Ind-Saipan) raised the question of how they are going to proceed if they subpoena persons or witnesses who inform the committee that they are involved in an ongoing investigation by the Office of the Attorney General or the Office of the Public Auditor.

House legal counsel John Bradley said witness have the option under both U.S. and CNMI Constitutions to invoke their privilege not to talk if they think the question will incriminate them. Bradley said the summoned witnesses, however, have to appear before the committee.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

House committee: Tobacco tax hikes do reduce smoking use among youth

Posted On May 10 2023
, By
0

House creates committee to continue probe into BOOST

Posted On May 03 2023
, By
0

Joint Senate, House conference committee sets meeting today

Posted On Apr 18 2023
, By
0

House nixes Senate version of budget revision bill

Posted On Apr 17 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you support the idea of elected members of the Public Utilities Commission that will regulate all utility agencies in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 10, 2023

Posted On May 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS- April 27, 2023

Posted On Apr 27 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 10, 2023, 8:37 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 5:50 AM
sunset: 6:37 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune