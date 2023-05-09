NAVFAC Pacific awards Japan-funded contract for Guam facility

Share











Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific awarded a $106.9 million firm-fixed price task order to Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima, LLC of Tamuning, Guam on April 26 for the construction of an embarkation facility at Naval Base Guam in Apra Harbor.

The contract supports the Defense Policy Review Initiative and is funded by the Japan government as part of the international agreement between the United States and Japan.

“This contract is the fourth of 12 Defense Policy Review Initiative military construction projects planned to be awarded by NAVFAC Pacific in fiscal year 2023 and is a significant step toward providing full capability for the Marine Corps on Guam,” said NAVFAC Pacific Guam Program Management Office acting director Rick Barnes.

The work to be performed includes, but is not limited to, construction of a facility to be used for embarkation and debarkation by the Third Marine Expeditionary Force on ships at Naval Base Guam in Apra Harbor. The facility consists of wash and inspection areas, cargo staging areas, bio-secure holding area, wash water recycling and storm water retention and infiltration basin, and incidental related work.

“This project will provide required port embarkation capabilities that includes vital environmental protections to ensure full compliance with Guam’s environmental regulations,” said Barnes.

Work will be performed in Guam, with an expected completion date of October 2026. (USN)