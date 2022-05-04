House honors Tudela’s dedication to beautifying CNMI

Posted on May 05 2022

Members of the 22nd House of Representatives present Pedro Joaquin Tudela with House Resolution 22-16. (Kimberly B. Esmores)

The 22nd House of Representatives has recognized Pedro Joaquin Tudela through House Resolution 22-16 for the work he has done to beautify the CNMI.

Members of the House of Representatives took a moment during a House session last week to recognize Tudela by presenting him and his family House Resolution 22-16.

Part of the resolution states that Tudela is being recognized “for his tremendous contribution in protecting, promoting, propagating, and preserving our native plant species and our natural environment in the Commonwealth and for his passion and commitment to his workplace.”

Rep. Joel Camacho (R-Saipan), who read the resolution before its presentation to Tudela, said that, speaking for the Legislature, he is grateful for the work that Tudela has done.

“We are so forever grateful. We see you out there and your hard work is a testament to a lot of our government employees that you exemplify the work of our government here in the Commonwealth. We are proud and honored to present this resolution on your behalf and your family. We hope you continue in preserving our natural environment,” he said.

Tudela said he was overwhelmed and grateful at the same time to receive such an honor.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude to have been selected to receive the House resolution today. …I would like to thank the 22nd Legislature and…the hardworking people in this House for the recognition of my hard work and dedication to the beautiful island of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. I would also like to thank my supervisor, Frank Ada, for always motivating me and pushing me to my best in my work and to my family and friends as well,” he said.

Tudela, who strongly believes in the importance of planting endemic plants for future generations, said he hopes that others will carry on his work.

“I hope that, while so many people are out there are smelling the flowers, someone is taking the time to plant some,” he said.

He left everyone with a quote that has encouraged him to keep up his work: “This life is yours, take the power to choose what you want to do and do it well. Take the power to love what you want in life and love it honestly. Take the power to walk in the forest and be part of nature. Take the power to control your own life because no one else can do it for you. Take the power to make your life happy,” he said.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

