Torres not keen on issuing gas vouchers

By
|
Posted on May 05 2022
Share

Despite the recent passage of Senate Joint Resolution 22-08 that supports a $500 gas voucher program, it now appears that the request will perish once it reaches the desk of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres after he openly stated that he would rather issue relief in the form of stimulus cards instead of gas vouchers because more people would benefit that way.

During a press briefing last week, Torres said he still leaning toward issuing stimulus cards instead of gas vouchers because there are a lot of people who don’t own cars and wouldn’t benefit from such a program.

“The gas voucher is not something I am looking into only because I believe the stimulus card is good for everybody. If you have a car, I understand that you need gas. But if given stimulus cards, these cards can also be used for gas and others can use it for other necessities like food and other means,” Torres explained.

Currently, Torres said the administration is working in conjunction with the Department of Finance on issuing another round of stimulus cards.

“We are looking at the numbers again. We are looking into [another round of stimulus cards] with the secretary of Finance. We are working on trying to close gaps and improve on the challenges we had during the first round of stimulus card distributions. But there will be a stimulus similar to what we had the first time where everyone benefits from it and it can be utilized at any vendor in the CNMI,” Torres said.

One of the main problems the administration aims to fix in the event that stimulus cards are disbursed once more was the lack of information.

“A lot of folks did not understand that even if you’re not working, as long as you file your taxes, you’re able to receive the stimulus. Those are the gaps we are trying to fill, educating the community. And, of course, technical challenges that we had, like mailing,” he said.

During a House session last week, 16 members of the House of Representatives voted “yes” to Senate Joint Resolution 22-08 in support of a $500 gas voucher program, with one abstention.

Joint Resolution 22-08 asks Torres and Finance Secretary David Atalig to provide financial assistance to meet the increased fuel costs in the CNMI by implementing a $500 fuel voucher program.

The resolution states that the CNMI needs this assistance because of the many hardships the community has faced in the last few years.

“This legislative body recognizes that there are many hardships in which the people of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands are faced with, and additionally, the citizens have endured an abundance of physical, emotional, and financial constraints as a result of the evolving global pandemic that is associated with the COVID-19 virus; and in addition to the various hardships imposed by economic turmoil caused by the global pandemic, the NMI residents face substantial increases in fuel prices,” the resolution states.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022
environment

Share your vision for Laolao Bay and Achugao watersheds

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2022

Posted On Apr 28 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 22, 2022

Posted On Apr 22 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 21, 2022

Posted On Apr 21 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

May 5, 2022, 6:39 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 9 m/s E
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 5:52 AM
sunset: 6:35 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune