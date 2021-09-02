House JGO Committee’s Torres probe is postponed temporarily

Share











The House of Representatives’ Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee has temporarily postponed its investigation on Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ expenditures of public funds and travels.

JGO chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) said she decided to postpone the hearing scheduled for this week because she is not feeling well.

Babauta, who is on sick leave this week, is hoping to resume the hearing next week.

Three witnesses—Boating Safety officer Kevin Aldan, and police officers Flora Aguon and Jhaneeka Atalig—were supposed to testify this week.

Aguon and Atalig are part of the personal security details of first lady Diann T. Torres.

The JGO recently approved subpoenas for Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert A. Guerrero, and several others, including Aldan, Aguon, and Atalig, that will require them to testify at the hearings.

Babauta said the date of the witnesses’ testimony would be subject to the availability of the House chamber and the JGO members’ schedules.

The JGO also agreed to subpoena Diann Torres and Commonwealth Utilities Corp. executive director Gary P. Camacho.

The subpoena will also ask Ralph Torres, Palacios, Diann Torres, and Camacho to produce certain documents.

During three hearing days last week, two witnesses—Police Sgt. Adrian T. Mendiola and Police Lt. Henry Emery Kaipat—completed their testimonies.